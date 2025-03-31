Hulk Hogan breaks out the popcorn as ex-wife, daughter feud in nasty online battle

Hulk Hogan seemingly reacted to his daughter and ex-wife airing out family drama on social media.

The retired professional wrestler and his third wife, Sky Daily, shared a video of themselves eating popcorn and making dramatic faces.

"Getting ready for the new HH TV show [popcorn emojis] coming soon!" Hogan captioned the Instagram post, seemingly suggesting the drama was worthy of another Hogan family reality show.

Hogan's post came after a series of back-and-forth posts in which his ex-wife Linda Hogan and his daughter Brooke shared scathing accusations.

HULK HOGAN'S DAUGHTER CUT OFF CONTACT WITH PARENTS DUE TO ALLEGED ‘VICIOUS PATTERN’ OF BEHAVIOR

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

Linda married Hogan in 1983, and the two finalized their divorce in July 2009. The former couple share two kids, Brooke and their son, Nick.

The family's life together was documented in the reality TV show "Hogan Knows Best."

Linda took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday, claiming she hadn't seen Brooke in over eight years, due to Hogan's behavior. "Brooke doesn’t talk to us. She had twins, she got married [and] she didn’t tell us."

According to Linda, Brooke stopped speaking to her after getting into a fight with Hogan. "I don’t know how that reflected onto me but she cut me out too," she said, E! News reported. She also accused her ex-husband of being a "sex addict" and a "complete liar."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Brooke took to Instagram to fire back after Linda blamed Hogan for the family's rift. According to Brooke, she doesn't speak to her mother or father for separate reasons.

"I will keep things as vague as possible to continue to protect people… that should have protected me. Most importantly, I have completely separate reasons for going no contact with each of my parents. No contact with my Mom has nothing to do with my Dad, and no contact with my Father has nothing to do with my Mother," she wrote in part in an Instagram post shared Thursday.

Brooke stressed that her post was "not pointed at either person" and was not written in any particular order. "It is my own personal truth, and you can do your own math."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

She added: "Up until adulthood, I've received berating and vile text messages, verbal, public reamings with unbelievably hurtful words said to me that cannot be forgotten. I've been ASKED to defend poor behavior to the public and have done so out of love. Only to find I was misinformed, manipulated, and lied to. Still to this day I face constant ridicule for those poor decisions of others. I've watched others benefit financially off my suffering and embarrassment caused by their selfish behavior. While it caused my life to crumble, I continued to stay strong and silent."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Linda fired back at Brooke on Friday, calling her daughter a "narcissist" like her father, in a lengthy Facebook post.

"I think I spanked Brooke once yeah I called her a couple of names, by no means ever treated her the way she’s painting it. They had cell phones. She could’ve posted horrible things about me back when all of this was supposedly happening, but nothing she didn’t because nothing was happening, but when she took her dad‘s side after the divorce and wrote the wonderful Mom song, and went to all the tabloids because Terry was using her as a tool... her memory is completely skewed about the treatment that she received growing up in our household, and you can talk to anyone. You can ask anybody you can ask Terry... that none of the stuff ever happened," she claimed.

She continued, alleging, "It’s her angle to keep her family away from her now, revealing who she used to be after drinking a half a bottle of vodka. She was so drunk she broke my collarbone and cut my lip and insisted everyone take her to the hospital because she was poisoned and she wasn’t. She was just drunk… there’s many stories like that. I’m not gonna go on, but I’m not gonna defend myself against these ridiculous allegations. I’ll do that in court if she keeps it up ."

Linda later told TMZ that Brooke stopped speaking to Hogan for "bogus, selfish, childish reasons." While Hogan was "a s----- husband sometimes," Linda claimed he was "always a good father" that "spent probably over $3 million on Brooke's career with no questions asked."

Brooke replied to her mother's Facebook post by sharing an additional statement on Instagram , where she refuted Linda's claim that she had never met her husband. Brooke also shared a photo of her mother with her husband to prove that Linda had, in fact, spoken to her in the last eight years.

Representatives for Hulk did not respond to Fox News Digital's immediate request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP