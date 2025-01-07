Expand / Collapse search
WWE legend Hulk Hogan hears boos on 'Monday Night Raw,' Los Angeles fans face criticism

Hogan tried to promote his Real American Beer

WWE legend Hulk Hogan made a special appearance at the Intuit Dome with Jimmy Hart as "Monday Night Raw" debuted on Netflix.

Hogan came out to his "Real American" theme song with Hart waving the American flag in the background. As Hogan tried to cut a promo for his Real American Beer brand, which signed a deal with WWE before the show, he was met with a bunch of boos from the Los Angeles crowd.

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt

Hulk Hogan rips his shirt on RAW at Intuit Dome on Jan. 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (WWE/Getty Images)

The 71-year-old WWE Hall of Famer was seen for a few minutes before he walked to the back.

While the Los Angeles crowd was quick to make their displeasure known, not everyone watching "Raw" on Netflix was pleased with the treatment Hogan received. "The Hulkster" found defenders on social media.

"Hulk Hogan getting boo’d probably because the state of California is the biggest left sided piece of s--- state in the country. F--- your political views and watch wrestling," one Hogan fan wrote on X.

"I love Hulk Hogan idgaf. Guy had a whole life and made a few mistakes okay so what. F-----g people acting holier than holy. P--- off," another Hogan defender added.

Hulk Hogan and Jimmy Hart

Hulk Hogan, left, with Jimmy Hart alongside, address the crowd during "Raw" at Intuit Dome on Jan. 6, 2025 in Inglewood, California. (WWE/Getty Images)

"The booing for hulk hogan is r------d btw, he’s a legend, respect him," another fan wrote.

"Hulk Hogan getting boo’d on Raw is because he’s MAGA. F----n’ hypocrites. Without Hogan ya’ll aren’t watching WWE. Grow up, Trump is your president," another added.

It was Hogan’s first appearance since he came out in full support of President-elect Donald Trump during election season. Hogan was seen in Trump’s corner during a rally at Madison Square Garden back in October and the Republican National Convention in July.

He also appeared on the "PBD Podcast" and revealed why he decided to speak out, pointing to the assassination attempt against Trump over the summer.

"When they tried to kill Trump, someone that I knew personally, it affected me worse," he said. "I sat up off the couch and I said, ‘that’s it, this has to stop.’ I don’t want to split my audience as a businessman but now I don’t care. This is much more important than business. This is a spiritual revolution now.

"This guy is coming out trying to help people. He wants to help millions of people. He wants to help America. Have God in our country, in our homes, in our schools, and I said, ‘I can’t handle it.’"

Hogan’s appearance in Los Angeles came about two months after Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in the election.

Hulk Hogan at UFC Fight Night

Former WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan before the fight between Colby Covington and Joaquin Buckley at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on Dec. 14, 2024. (Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images)

Hogan, along with Hart, appeared on the "Raw" anniversary show back in January 2023. He warmed up the crowd in Philadelphia at the time and received the totally opposite reception.

The pro wrestler’s relationship with the company has been hot and cold. He has had multiple separations with the company over several scandals.

