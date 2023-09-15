Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-lee Furness split after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-lee Furness are calling it quits.

In a mutual statement shared with People, the now-former couple stated, "We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

They continued, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

‘WOLVERINE’ STAR HUGH JACKMAN, WIFE DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS STEP OUT IN RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE

"This is the sole statement either of us will make," the statement concluded.

The couple, who met in 1995, have two children together, a 23-year-old son, Oscar, and a daughter, Ava, 18.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

While Jackman and Furness have never been exceedingly open about the ins and outs of their relationship, Jackman did make a moving statement about her in a 2018 acceptance speech at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

"You believed in me when I couldn’t. You’ve loved me with a passion and a depth that I didn’t even know existed — and I don’t think I even felt that I deserved. You have pushed and encouraged me when I was scared to venture out. You have smiled me into smiling. You have sung me into singing. You have loved me into loving and like everything I do in my life, I share this with you. I love you," he said.

HUGH JACKMAN OPENS UP ABOUT ‘UNBELIEVABLE CHEMISTRY’ WITH WIFE DEBORRA-LEE FURNESS

To celebrate their anniversary last year, Jackman made an Instagram post dedicated to her, writing, "Today I celebrate 26 years of marriage to my extraordinary wife. Every single day is filled with so much laughter, joy and backgammon!!!! Deb, you light up my life. I love you with all my heart!"

Earlier this summer, the two were spotted at a Pink concert in London in a rare public appearance. They were all smiles and holding hands. In one of the photos, he'd placed his hand on her shoulder as he grinned towards the camera.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Jackman also took to Instagram to dedicate a sweet message to her on her birthday last year, writing, "Happy birthday to my extraordinary wife. This is the 28th time I've celebrated this day with you. You've taught me many things, including how to celebrate. Celebrate life, family, friendship and love. Your light and joy lights up all around you!"

"The kids and I bask in that glow every day and today we pray you feel all the love reflected back at you. x I love you," he concluded.

The two met in 1995 when they both appeared on an Australian TV series called "Corelli." While Jackman was new to the acting profession at the time, he recalled to People in 2017, "Deb, she was a big star…I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I’ll never forget.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, ‘Hi, I’m Deborra-lee Furness, nice to meet you.’ I remember thinking, ‘I like this girl.’"