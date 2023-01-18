Hugh Jackman talks new movie 'The Son,' losing his own father and how both made him 'a different parent'

Hugh Jackman went through a roller coaster of emotions and real life experiences while filming his new movie, "The Son."

Jackman plays Peter in the drama, whose world is turned upside down when his ex-wife Kate, played by Laura Dern and their teenage son struggling with depression come back into his life, which now includes his wife Beth and their baby.

The "Wolverine" actor went on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" where he talked about the experiences he went through while he was filming this movie, sharing that his father passed during the production of the film.

He also talked about how the events that happen in the movie have impacted his real life and relationship with his own children.

"I think I'm a different parent now because of it," Jackman explained.

"I think I'm more open to being vulnerable with them saying things like 'I'm not sure,' or realizing that sometimes I may be preoccupied by something going on with me — like I'm preoccupied about the opening of ‘The Music Man,' for example."

"And then realizing that they may think they've done something and just me not communicating because I'm thinking, 'I don't want to burden them with that,' doesn't help," he continued. "So now I find myself saying, 'hey guys, sorry if I feel distant, I'm really nervous about this thing and if I've gone off my head, it's nothing to do with you."

Jackman shares two children, Ava and Oscar with his wife Deborra-Lee Furness.

"I think that idea of communicating more — not necessarily just because you're the father — and you don't have to know, you don't have to know what to do or what the best thing is, and it's okay to say that. Then, of course, they use that and wrap around you a little finger," Jackman joked.

"The Son" comes out on January 20, 2023.