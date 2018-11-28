Hugh Jackman opens up about 'unbelievable' chemistry with wife Deborra-Lee Furness

Hugh Jackman knew Deborra-Lee Furness was the one!

The 50-year-old actor and his wife of 22 years did a joint interview for the "Aussies in Hollywood" With Jenny Cooney podcast, released on Tuesday, where they opened up about how they first met on the set of the Australian TV show, "Correlli," in 1995.

Furness recalled how she was out in Los Angeles trying to make it as an actress when she met with a fortune teller who told her she should to return to Australia where "everything comes into place."

Once in Australia, she landed a gig and soon met Jackman. However, she was not ready to get into a serious relationship. "I had just made my New Year's resolution, I said, 'I am not dating any actors, and definitely not under 30,'" she said. "I then meet my husband."

Jackman told the story of getting his role and how his and Furness' chemistry was "unbelievable."

"The best experience I ever had, working with another actor [was with Deborra]," the "Greatest Showman" star explained. "This was before we were romantically involved or had any idea that Deborra was interested. There was a chemistry… and every time we had a scene together it was unbelievable. Professionally, I've never had anything quite like that again."

As they continued to work together, Furness soon started to miss him when he wasn't on set. She did, however at first, push back when Jackman wanted to get serious.

"I knew very early, I knew before Deb knew, even when she tried to break up with me, I knew [she was the one]," Jackman confessed. "She kind of [broke up with me], a little bit. Early on, three weeks in. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I'm a very indecisive person, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on my hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me, and when it happens it's such a relief for me."

"I just knew 100 percent, I even knew when she was trying to work out reasons to break up with me," he continued. Eleven months after the two met, they got married on April 11, 1996. The couple have two adoptive children, 18-year-old son, Oscar, and 13-year-old daughter, Ava.

The two also touched on auditioning for "X-Men," and his wife being reluctant about him taking the role of Wolverine.

"There is only one time in my life that I have been wrong," she said, jokingly adding, "I'm thankful that I was wrong because my children get to go to college and have their tuition paid for."

The movie went on to be a success for the actor, and Furness recalled telling Jackman at the film's New York premiere, "Our life as we knew it has just shifted. There's a transition here."

"It was good because it was a slow evolution of us sort of adjusting to the fame, a different way of life," she explained.

Since then, Jackman has become a Hollywood powerhouse and the two have remained solid for two decades and counting.

