Hugh Jackman reveals his feud with Ryan Reynolds began with his ex-wife, Scarlett Johansson

Hugh Jackman revealed that his feud with Ryan Reynolds started because of his friend, fellow actress Scarlett Johansson.

Jackman and Reynolds have been in a lighthearted social media feud for years now, with most of it having to do with the latter actor desperately trying to convince the Wolverine star to join him in an upcoming “Deadpool” project. Both Deadpool and Wolverine frequently encounter each other in Marvel comic books. However, Jackman made it clear that he’s retired from playing the superhero following the 2017 film “Logan.”

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Jackman was asked where the feud initially began. At first, the 51-year-old star struggled to remember the origins of their back-and-forth jabs.

“How did it start? It’s gone back so long now… God, this is a classic sign where your feud has gone too long, where you don’t even know why or how it started,” the actor shared with a laugh.

After searching his memory, Jackman remembered that it began when he met Reynolds on the set of “X-Men Origins: Wolverine.” At the time, Reynolds had just married Jackman’s friend, Johansson.

“I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’” Jackman explained. “And we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool’ thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted.”

As People notes, Reynolds and Johansson split in 2011 and he would go on to marry his current wife, Blake Lively, in 2012.

Their feud has been ongoing ever since, with the latest example being Reynolds' response to a post by Jackman celebrating his 24th anniversary with longtime wife, Deborra-Lee Furness.

“Hang in there,” Reynolds jokingly told Furness on the sweet post.

Jackman told The Daily Beast that he’s currently plotting his revenge, but joked that he limits his planning to just five hours per day.

“I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution,” the star joked. “I’ve found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it’s more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready.”