Hugh Jackman jokingly calls Blake Lively a 'saint' for marrying Ryan Reynolds

Hugh Jackman praised Blave Lively's latest business venture on Instagram, but not without throwing a dig at her husband Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman and Reynolds have endured many lighthearted bouts as public adversaries on social media in a feud that has gone on for years now, with its premise having to do with the latter performer desperately trying to convince the "X-Men" franchise star to join him in an upcoming " Deadpool " project.

"We love every flavor, some of us even like it with a little nip added. But more importantly, we love the woman who created it, Blake Lively. You are a one-of-a-kind, Blake," Jackman said in an Instagram video he posted in support of Lively's new line of non-alcoholic sparkling mixers, Betty Buzz.

"You are just fun. You are creative. You are sunshine seven days a week. And you're a saint for marrying the man. Sorry, not sorry."

"This wasn't part of the deal when I bought this video on Cameo," Reynolds jokingly responded in the comments.

Lively also joined in on the fun.

"@thehughjackman I think we can all agree @vancityreynolds' best trait is you, me and Deb [Jackman's wife]" she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Jackman previously explained the feud began when he met Reynolds on the set of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." At the time, Reynolds had just married Jackman’s friend, Scarlett Johansson.

"I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’" Jackman explained in April 2020.

