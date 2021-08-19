Hugh Jackman on constantly trolling Ryan Reynolds: 'It should be a sport'

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds’ public trolling of each other isn’t ending any time soon if the "Wolverine" star has anything to say about it.

Jackman, 52, told Fox News that he enjoys the back and forth between himself and the "Free Guy" star, especially after Reynolds, 44, wasn’t even invited to a recent director’s party for the film’s premiere.

"I was just curious as to how he didn't get invited," Jackman quipped while discussing his new film, "Reminiscence."

In the movie, Jackman plays a private investigator who uses a technological discovery to help others relive their pasts as he searches his own memories for his long-lost love, played by actress Rebecca Ferguson.

"I mean, I worked with [director] Sean [Levy] 10 years ago and we're still friends but anyway… it’s a lot of fun," continued Jackman. "There's no doubt it's a lot of fun because let's face it, it's one of the great – it should be an Olympic sport – trolling Ryan Reynolds, and I'm pretty sure I'll be out there for the gold, but I think everyone would enjoy the sport. I think every kid should do it."

Jackman and Reynolds have endured many lighthearted bouts as public adversaries on social media in a feud that has gone on for years now, with its premise having to do with the latter performer desperately trying to convince the "X-Men" franchise star to join him in an upcoming "Deadpool" project.

Both Deadpool and Wolverine frequently encounter each other in Marvel comic books. However, Jackman made it clear that he’s retired from playing the superhero following the 2017 Western film "Logan."

Jackman previously explained the feud began when he met Reynolds on the set of "X-Men Origins: Wolverine." At the time, Reynolds had just married Jackman’s friend, Scarlett Johansson.

"I met him back on ‘Wolverine,’ and I used to ream him because I was very close friends with Scarlett [Johansson], and Scarlett had just married Ryan, so when he came on set I was like, ‘Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I’m watching,’" Jackman explained in April 2020.

"And we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the ‘Deadpool' thing and him calling me out, and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted."

Reynolds and Johansson split in 2011 and he would go on to marry his current wife, Blake Lively, in 2012.

Jackman, who is a native of Australia, pressed that since his homeland is set to host the Olympic Games in a decade, he’s going to make it his mission to ensure "Trolling Ryan Reynolds" is indoctrinated as a competition.

"It's going to be an Olympic sport and I'm going to make sure it happens," Jackman egged on to Fox News. "In Australia, we got the Olympics for 2032 so I've got 12 years to get that in there, although in 12 years' time, Ryan's career will...you know, it's over."

He added of the Canadian actor: "So that won't really be a fun sport at all, because everybody's going to go, 'Who's Ryan Reynolds? Like, what's the point?'"

"Reminiscence," directed by "Westworld" co-creator Lisa Joy, serves as the producer and actress’s directorial feature film debut. Jackman raved to Fox News that he was only minutes into reading the script when he called his agent to accept his part in the sci-fi action thriller.

"Here's what I got when I read the script – 20 pages in I rang my agent said, ‘I'm only 20 pages in and I can tell you I'm going to do this movie,’" recounted Jackman. "It just immediately took off from what I thought it was going to be – like a genre movie."

Jackman continued. "I go, 'Oh, I get it. I'm playing Sam Spade ["The Maltese Falcon"], [Humphrey] Bogart' – and then it just went to places I never expected, and I love that for the audience that they're going to go in during the summer and just get something they have not seen before. And I think [Lisa] just does a brilliant job of redefining genre."

Pressed on what memories he often finds himself reexploring from his own past, Jackman said while in his estimation there is "nothing like watching ‘Caddyshack’ or ‘Vacation’ that just takes [him] right back," it is ultimately the familial moments that keep him grounded in a world filled with triumphs and low points.

"I'm so glad you brought that up about mental health because I think that's in some ways where this film resonates," Jackman explained of the film’s intrinsic baseline. "It's very easy to think, 'Oh, if I could just live in the past before all these worries – back in the day when everything was and felt normal or whatever it was,' the movie sort of cautions against that and is a reminder that no matter how hard life is and certainly is very difficult right now for many people – that you have to be constantly creating memories."

Jackman added that we can only create those new memories "by being present, by actually participating, as [Barack] Obama kept saying, by 'stepping into the arena.'"

"So for me, family memories will be the big one from when I'm young," he explained. "I was one of five kids so going back to some of those moments – to the birth of my kids, to getting married, to falling in love. All of those moments."

"Reminiscence," which also co-stars Thandie Newton, premieres in theaters on Aug. 20 with streaming also available on HBO Max.