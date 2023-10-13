Howie Mandel's wife issued him ultimatum after making family’s life ‘miserable’ with OCD battle

When Howie Mandel and his wife made vows to one another, "for better, for worse," he did not plan on making his family’s lives "miserable."

The comedian revealed that earlier in their marriage, his wife Terry issued him an ultimatum: if he did not seek treatment for his health condition, which he later learned was obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD), she would leave him.

"I’d have my children and my wife spray everything down and not touch things. I wouldn’t take things that they were handed. I would remove some of their toys that I saw touch the ground. I was making their life miserable," Mandel told Today.com.

HOWIE MANDEL WEIGHS IN ON MENTAL HEALTH: ‘STIGMA STILL LIVES STRONGLY TODAY’

"My wife just gave me an ultimatum. She goes, ‘I can’t do this anymore and I can’t have the children do it anymore. And if you don’t get help, that’s it,’" Mandel recalled.

"So it was an ultimatum that made me ultimately go to therapy, and I got diagnosed (with OCD)."

HOWIE MANDEL OPENS UP ABOUT LIVING WITH OCD AND ANXIETY, SAYS COMEDY HELPS HIM COPE

The "America’s Got Talent" judge was diagnosed with OCD in his late 40s and admitted he was "embarrassed" at first about his mental health problem, noting "there is a stigma."

WATCH: AGT JUDGE HOWIE MANDEL TALKS WHY HE IS GOOD AT HIS JOB

Despite using comedy to cope with his health struggles, Mandel slammed people who joke about OCD.

"I can’t tell you how many people come up to me and go, ‘Oh, yeah, I’m a little OCD, too. I like everything in order. If my room is not clean, I’m just not happy. I've got a little OCD. You can’t have a little OCD."

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO SEE POST

The 67-year-old continued to say that he is grateful for a blessed life, but his battle with mental health takes a toll at times.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"I’ve been really successful. I have a beautiful family and I love what I do. But inside my head, it is a war zone, and it’s a war worth fighting, and I continue to fight it."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The comedian has previously spoken publicly about having OCD. The condition is marked by having intrusive, unwanted thoughts that can manifest as phobias and lead to repetitive behavior or compulsions as well as anxiety, according to the Mayo Clinic.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last October, ahead of National OCD Awareness Month, Mandel told Fox News Digital that there is a strong stigma in society attached to mental health problems that he is fighting to change.