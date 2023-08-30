Howie Mandel doubles down on Sofia Vergara single joke: 'The minute Joe left... that's the time to advertise'

"America's Got Talent" judge Howie Mandel was scrutinized online last week after he made a joke at Sofia Vergara's expense, calling attention to her single status just weeks after she announced that she and her husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, were getting a divorce.

Mandel doubled down on his decision to joke about his fellow judge's relationship status, explaining to Fox News Digital why the joke was appropriate.

"I loved it. I loved my Sofia joke. And a lot of people hated me online, I don't know why. They said it was too soon, to make a joke about her being single. I think last year was too soon. I think the minute Joe left the house, that's the time to advertise. That's just my opinion," Mandel said.

Last week, Mandel teased contestant Brynn Cummings, a young ventriloquist and mentalist, after she sought Heidi Klum's advice for her bit. Cummings was setting her puppet Penelope up with a potential suitor.

"If I have one word of advice – if you're looking for eligible bachelors, you should've talked to Sofía, 'cause she's in the market right now," he said, much to the audience's shock but Vergara's amusement.

Mandel told Fox News Digital that Vergara "loved it and laughed," when he delivered the quip.

"And that's all that matters. I don't care what you think, I only care what Sofia thinks. And I love Sofia, we're good friends and nobody laughed harder at that joke than her," he clarified.

This week, Vergara got in on the joke. After stand-up comedian Ahren Belisle joked that he wanted a girlfriend, in particular, Vergara, the "Modern Family" actress exclaimed, "I'm here… I'm single!"

Vergara and Manganiello announced they were divorcing in July after seven years of marriage. In documents obtained by Fox News Digital, Manganiello cited "irreconcilable differences" as grounds for the divorce.

"AGT" which airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. on NBC, is heating up, as the qualifying rounds rage on. Mandel previously gave away his coveted "Golden Buzzer," which sends contestants straight through to the live shows, to French dance group Murmuration. After their performance, Mandel raved of his selection.

"My ‘Golden Buzzer’ could not have been better. Sometimes you go, ‘Oh they were fantastic, there was a little glitch, there was something.' I don't – this was ultimate perfection. Amazing perfection, in every way. The way they look, the way they perform… their choice in music, their choice in a message. Everything was so perfect…. I hope they go on, and I cannot wait to see, if they should be so lucky to go on, what they would do next."