Donald Trump
Published

Howard Stern claims Trump 'disgusted' by his own supporters: 'He wouldn’t even let them in a f---ing hotel'

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Howard Stern continued his contempt of President Trump's supporters on Tuesday, suggesting the president, in reality, is "disgusted" by them.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern said during his Sirius XM radio show, according to the New York Daily News. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part... he wouldn’t even let them in a f---ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

Radio and television personality Howard Stern is seen arriving to the ABC studio in New York City. On Tuesday, he said President Trump, in reality, hates his followers. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Stern, a longtime radio personality, has harshly criticized Trump's followers in recent weeks. Last month, he suggested they “take disinfectant” and “drop dead" following Trump's remarks the previous day that injecting disinfectant might possibly help those infected with the coronavirus.

Some states saw a spike in poison control calls following Trump's comments. Trump denied being serious about the suggestion, saying he was being sarcastic.

Stern, 66, on Tuesday lamented his own New York gubernatorial run in 1994. He then blamed Trump's followers for the country's troubles, the Daily News reported.

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern said. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence."

“I do think it would be extremely patriotic of Donald to say ‘I’m in over my head and I don’t want to be president anymore,’” he added. “It’d be so patriotic that I’d hug him and then I’d go back to Mar-a-Lago and have a meal with him and feel good about him because it would be such an easy thing to do.”