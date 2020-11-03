Howard Stern applauds Taylor Swift for voicing her political beliefs: 'That's standing up for your country'

Howard Stern commended Taylor Swift for using her huge platform to discuss politics ahead of the 2020 presidential election.

It wasn't until a couple of years ago that the 30-year-old singer went public with her political beliefs, which was fueled by her motivation to support the LGBTQ population.

This year, the "Me" singer has been especially vocal in the political arena. Earlier this year, she slammed President Trump over his battle with the United States Postal Service, and later went on to publicly endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in this year's race.

During his Sirius XM show on Monday, Stern applauded Swift for being so vocal while shunning other celebrities in Hollywood who have not done the same.

"Celebrities who won't say who they're voting for because they don't want to piss off their public -- f--k you, too!" Stern said via Yahoo.

The disc jockey continued: "Like Taylor Swift, good for her. She has like 83 million followers and she came out and said who she's voting for and I'm like, good, that's standing up for your country."

Stern also made the assumption that Swift was likely recommended not to go public with her political beliefs.

“I’m sure her handlers were telling her, ‘Don’t say anything, you’ll make people angry. You don’t want to be like the Dixie Chicks and be political," he said. "F--k that! Be like the Dixie Chicks."

Stern was referencing The Chicks, who dropped the word “Dixie” from their name in June amid the ongoing protests sparked by the May 25 death of George Floyd. The country trio were blacklisted from the music industry back in 2003 after telling a London crowd they were “ashamed” that then-President George W. Bush is from Texas.

On Monday, the same day she received praise from Stern, Swift took to her social media accounts to make a last-minute plea to her fans who are eligible to vote.

"Hey, so we are all very stressed out about this election, rightfully so. I feel you. But allow me to be the one-millionth person to remind you that tomorrow is your last chance to make your voice heard and to make your vote count so if you haven't voted yet, please do," Swift says.

She concluded: "Stay safe, wear a mask, take care of yourselves. I love you very much. Happy voting."

Her video ended with a photo of Biden and his running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris.

A number of celebrities have since voiced their own support for Biden, including Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Demi Lovato, Leonardo DiCaprio, Katy Perry and Willie Nelson, among others.

Meanwhile, outspoken celebrities Kirstie Alley, Scott Baio and Antonio Sabato Jr. are a few of the several actors who have stood behind President Trump.