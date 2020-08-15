Taylor Swift slams Trump over USPS debacle, accuses him of cheating 'to hold on to power'

Taylor Swift is condeming President Trump's efforts to cripple the U.S. Postal Service and limit mail-in voting.

"Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly: He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power," Swift tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The pop star's jab comes after the president said Thursday he would not be releasing any money for the cash-starved agency.

One day later, Trump told Fox News' John Roberts that he would be willing to offer the $25 billion for the USPS, including $3.5 billion in election resources, should Democrats be willing to cave on some of the demands Trump has voiced.

“Sure, if they give us what we want,” the president said during a press conference. “And it's not what I want, it's what the American people want.”

Trump has severely criticized mail-in voting for months. On Thursday, he blamed Democrats for holding up a deal on the coronavirus relief package, while speaking to Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo.

“The items are the post office and the $3.5 billion for mail-in voting,” Trump told Bartiromo. “If we don’t make the deal, that means can’t have the money, that means they can’t have universal mail-in voting. It just can’t happen.”

In a follow-up tweet, the "Lover" singer called Trump's leadership "ineffective," writing that he has "gravely worsened the crisis that we are in."

"And he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely. Request a ballot early. Vote early," Swift wrote.

Several fans reacted to Swift's dragging of Trump with support.

"Taylor Swift for President & Selena Gomez for Vice President," one penned on the platform with an American flag emoji.

"Yasss queen!!!! Expose him and drag him," another applauded the singer.

Another argued: "Every vote cast should be counted as long as it is postmarked before the election. It’s absurd that we could allow a sitting President to rig an election in his favor. Congress must act!"

One simply thanked Swift for using her platform to speak out against Trump, along with a meme showing the star talking with the caption, "I need to be on the right side of history."

"Seems like she's on the left side of history to me....," another responded.

Back in May, the hit-maker blasted Trump for threatening violence against protesters in the wake of George Floyd's death.

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November. @realdonaldtrump," Swift tweeted, responding to a Trump post suggesting that police shoot anyone who loots.

