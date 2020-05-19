Donald Trump Jr. fires back at Howard Stern: 'More people will see this tweet than listen to his show'

Donald Trump Jr. and radio icon Howard Stern continued to sling mud at each other Tuesday amid their ongoing feud over the shock jock's attitude toward President Trump and his supporters.

After Trump Jr. knocked "Hollywood Howard" last week for his harsh words for his father's supporters, Stern mocked the "genius" that is the president's eldest son.

“He is such a wit. He is such a genius. He would have made a fortune if he wasn’t under his father’s thumb," Stern quipped on Tuesday. “I’d list all of junior’s accomplishments right now, but I only have a three-hour show. It would take the whole show. He’s too strong for me physically and mentally for me to comment on."

Trump Jr. fired back, boasting his large social media presence, specifically his 5 million Twitter followers.

TRUMP JR. KNOCKS HOWARD STERN, SAYS SHOCK JOCK 'ACTING LIKE HILLARY'

"It must kill Hollywood Howard to know that more people will see this tweet than listen to his show," Trump Jr. wrote. "That’s what happens when you turn your back on your working class fanbase & bend your knee to the same MSM [mainstream media] you used to mock."

He added: "He never recovered from losing [Artie Lang]! SAD!"

Included in the tweet is a parody of Nickelback's "Photograph" music video featuring Trump Jr. holding an edited picture of Stern that was labeled "Triggered," which is also the name of Trump Jr.'s book.

The war of words began last week when Stern blasted those who back the president on his Sirius XM show.

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern had said. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part ... he wouldn’t even let them in a f---ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

HOWARD STERN SUGGESTS TRUMP SUPPORTERS TAKE DISINFECTANTS AND DROP DEAD

Stern recently criticized President Trump over missteps in his administration's response to COVID-19 and suggested his supporters ingest disinfectants. The two have a long history, with Trump often appearing on Stern's show prior to his White House run.

While appearing on Sirius XM's “Jim and Sam Show," Trump Jr. called Stern's remarks "disappointing" and noted that many of Stern's original fans are supporters of his father.

“I mean, I would think at least the sort of original Howard, I imagine most of those blue-collar people that he now hates since he became ‘Hollywood Howard’ would’ve probably been pretty big Trump supporters,” Trump Jr. said.

"Donald Trump was a better developer and built a brand because he spent time talking to those guys," he added. "There’s a reason why you see guys within our company, even today, they started off as construction guys, started off as drivers, and they’re like executives because he gave them a chance.”

He also accused Stern of acting like Hillary Clinton for bashing Trump supporters, similar to when Clinton labeled half of Trump's base a "basket of deplorables" for racist and sexist behavior at some of his campaign rallies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“He’s acting like Hillary, which was, you know, probably what cost her some of the election was calling half the country deplorables for wanting to support someone who’s going to get things done for them and he did," Trump Jr. said.

Fox News' Louis Casiano contributed to this report.