‘Honey Boo Boo’ star Mama June Shannon returns home after arrest in ‘From Not to Hot: Family Crisis’ teaser

Just in case you were missing out on your annual dose of Mama June Shannon, the reality star is returning to television.

In a new teaser clip for the upcoming season of “Mama June: From Not to Hot,” aptly titled “Family Crisis,” the troubled mother teases her return to her daughter Alana Thompson, otherwise known as “Honey Boo Boo,” after a tumultuous 2019 that saw her arrested and indicted by a grand jury on drug charges while her other daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon, 20, had been granted legal guardianship over Thompson.

The clip sees Thompson, 14, eating a bowl of cereal while sitting at a table alone. Thompson gazes at the back of the cereal box -- as many teenagers do while eating their sugary cereals -- only in Thompson’s case, on the milk carton sitting to her left is Mama June’s mugshot plastered on the “Missing” photo.

Suddenly, a door opens off-camera and the voiceover reads, “What’s it going to be like when Mama finally comes home?”

In March 2019, the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star, 41, was arrested along with her boyfriend, Geno Doak, on suspicion of drug possession following a domestic dispute at an Alabama gas station. Doak, 43, has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for theft, burglary and criminal damage to property. The couple has been dating for over three years.

Alana has been vocal about her mother’s recovery; she was visibly distraught in a recent attempt at an intervention on “Mama June: From Not to Hot.” Shannon is also mother to 25-year-old daughter Anna and 23-year-old Jessica.

“Mama, I would love to come home and stay with you — tell you about my day, but I can’t do that because I’m scared. I'm not even gonna lie to you, I'm scared to stay at your house,” Alana told Shannon, who at one point said she weighed 460 pounds, but lost 300 pounds and slimmed down to a size 4 after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery.

Shortly after Shannon and Doak’s arrest, Fox News spoke with Shannon’s daughter Lauryn about the incident, which Lauryn believed was "blown out of proportion" adding and that any abuse claims made against Doak at the time were completely wrong.

Just last month, Shannon returned to social media and shared her first post in about seven months in which she lamented that she missed her children and hoped her relationship with her daughters will change one day.

“Well decided to get back at it im not saying im.perfect as everyday is a strugglr [sic] n some days i just want to disappear n even though me n kids arent still seeing each other n its veen [sic] very hard on all of us but i hope one day that will cgange [sic] as i want them to know i miss n love them very much,” Shannon captioned a selfie picture.

"Mama June: Family Crisis" premieres in March 2020 on WE tv.