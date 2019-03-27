Mama June's daughter Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Shannon says reality star mom’s drug arrest was ‘blown out of proportion’

"Mama June" Shannon dispelled concerns that her boyfriend Eugene Doak is a threat to her safety and well-being.

The 39-year-old reality TV star, who rose to fame on TLC's "Here Comes Honey Boo Boo," told an Alabama court Wednesday that she wants all charges against Doak dropped after claiming she’s legally blind and in need of his care, TMZ reported.

Shannon’s daughter, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, confirmed to Fox News that her mother is legally blind and that any domestic violence accusations against Doak are baseless and completely false.

“Geno is not an abusive person, and he’s never been,” Lauryn said. “He is like a father figure to me and my sisters and he treats my mother very well. Of course, any relationship is going to have problems – me and my husband go through problems – so I get that aspect of things, but as far as domestic violence is concerned, no, never,” added Lauryn, who is 19 years old.

The couple was arrested earlier this month at an Alabama gas station and both were charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Police officers allegedly discovered Shannon to be in possession of crack cocaine following a domestic dispute in which Doak, 43, allegedly threatened to kill her, prompting the court to order that he stay away from Shannon.

Lauryn told Fox News she believes that the entire predicament her mother and Doak have found themselves in is “blown out of proportion” and insists that her mother was arrested due to her notoriety.

“I feel like every celebrity has problems. I mean, being out in the public eye is a very touchy subject — everybody knows everything immediately and I think that’s what happens," Lauren said. “People who are famous get busted for the same exact thing, so of course everybody makes it a bigger deal because of who we are as well."

Lauryn sais she believes the Shannon family is misunderstood and that there are misconceptions surrounding them.

“Just the headlines where they say she was on crack [were] just way over the top,” said Lauryn. “I just think the police were even a little out of proportion because the domestic violence thing is serious. There are people out there who are being abused and mistreated in an actual domestic situation — I actually have friends who have been in that kind of situation, so that to me is not something to play around with.”

According to TMZ, Shannon said the gas station situation "got heated and out of hand," but that she was never in fear for her safety.

Shannon and Doak appeared in a spinoff series called "Mama June: From Not to Hot," which had its Season 3 premiere earlier this month.