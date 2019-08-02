‘Honey Boo Boo’ pretends to snort cocaine live on social media amid Mama June Shannon’s drug troubles

Honey Boo Boo pretended to prepare and inhale a line of cocaine on her Instagram Live on Thursday, despite her mother Mama June struggling with drug addiction.

Honey Boo Boo, whose real name is Alana Thompson, went live on Instagram to answer questions submitted by fans. At one point while someone sitting off-camera — believed to be her older sister Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon — asked her questions, Alana, 13, lost her patience.

“Tell me what’s f–king next right now!” she yelled. In the video obtained by TMZ, Alana picked up a plastic knife, motioned that she was lining up cocaine and pretended to inhale it.

“Alana, quit f–king doing … don’t even f–king mimic that on f–king live!” Lauryn, 19, yelled. “Acting like a f–king idiot on live, that’s why you don’t go live on your f–king Instagram.”

Alana has been living with Lauryn since their mother and her boyfriend, Geno Doak, were arrested earlier this year for crack possession. In fact, Alana has been vocal about her mother’s recovery; she was visibly distraught in a recent attempt at an intervention on “Mama June: From Not to Hot.”

This article originally appeared in Page Six.