George Clooney, LeAnn Rimes, Aloe Blacc and more stars reflect on 2020: 'So much trauma'

There's no doubt there is a lot to digest when reflecting on the year 2020.

Between the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest and a tumultuous presidential election, people around the world dealt with a lot this year.

Now, before the year comes to an end, celebrities are sharing with Fox News what they've learned over the past 12 months and what they are looking forward to in 2021.

"There was so much trauma and political turmoil in this country this year," said singer Aloe Blacc. "I think it's because maybe we've lost this understanding of how connected we are."

"Wander Darkly" star Diego Luna said the events of this year remind "us of how little we think about others and how much we have to start understanding that people's reality is our reality."

Things were also put in perspective for celebrities, who said they've emerged with a new appreciation for essential workers.

George Clooney said that for his part, he's realized just how grateful he is for "teachers and grocers and people who pick up your garbage -- the people who sometimes get overlooked."

Stars are often on the go frequently, so some found solace in taking a breather.

"I'm enjoying my time at home," LeAnn Rimes confessed. "Creating different projects and having a bit of a slower life and not always being on the road has been nice."

The worldwide pause also allowed actress Felicity Jones to realize how thankful she is for her career.

"It makes you value what you're doing and making sure that you love what you do and that you're doing things for the right reasons," she explained.

Regardless of what they feel about 2020, the stars are looking forward to starting anew in 2021.

"My goal in the next year is to have more deep and meaningful conversations," Blacc said. "Not just with my friends and family, but with people with completely opposite political ideologies just so I can listen. Just so I can listen and feel and understand."

"The Midnight Sky" star David Oyelowo said he's taking a greater love and appreciation of family into the new year.

"The value of family and those you love -- at the end of the day, that's all you really have, that's all that really matters," he said. "And that's all that really should matter."

As for Clooney, he's "looking forward to 2021" because he feels that "there's a lot of hope coming."

