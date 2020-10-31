Felicity Jones, who portrayed Ruth Bader Ginsburg, recalls most memorable moment with late justice

Felicity Jones, the actress who channeled the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the legal drama and love story "On the Basis of Sex," is opening up about the time she spent with the late Supreme Court justice.

Ginsburg died on September 18 at the age of 87 from complications surrounding metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter this week, Jones said one of her lasting memories of the icon was "probably sitting and drinking coffee in her apartment."

Ginsburg was a "big coffee drinker, which I think helped her to get through those long hours looking at cases," the 37-year-old Jones said.

FELICITY JONES, WHO PORTRAYED RUTH BADER GINSBURG IN 'ON THE BASIS OF SEX,' PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE JUSTICE

"So, just simply sitting with her on her sofa in her apartment and then traveling with her in her car," Jones continued. "We went out to dinner later that night. I think it was how vulnerable she was with me and the trust that she had that will stay with me. She had been very involved in the process of making the film and had seen every draft and so had intimate knowledge, obviously, of what we were doing and so was a great supporter."

Jones added that to this day she keeps a photo of Ginsburg nearby.

"I have her picture in my study to remind me of the way she approached things, the intelligence in which she approached difficult situations and that she found a way of bringing people together," the actress said.

She also praised the late justice for her "rational" approach to issues.

CELEBRITIES DEMAND JUSTICE AMID FIGHT TO FILL RUTH BADER GINSBURG'S SUPREME COURT SEAT: 'THIS IS WAR'

"She didn’t polarize people, and I think that’s what’s so important for people to remember now. She found a way through her articulacy of reducing conflict and making what she was saying just seem like common sense," she added.

"On the Basis of Sex" portrays the story of Ginsburg teaming up with her husband and co-litigator Martin Ginsburg -- played by Armie Hammer -- as the pair take on the 1972 gender rights case, Charles E. Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue.

The Daniel Stiepleman screenplay also stars Justin Theroux and focuses on the connection Ginsburg developed with her husband over the course of their work together.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It was one of two films that shone a light on Ginsburg's career and personal life. In 2018, directors Betsy West and Julie Cohen released the biographical film "RBG." West and Cohen earned themselves an Academy Award nomination for the documentary which even features a cameo from Ginsburg, who is laughing watching Kate McKinnon's impression of her on "Saturday Night Live."

Jones is set to star in the upcoming movie, "The Midnight Sky."

Fox News' Mariah Haas and Julius Young contributed to this report.