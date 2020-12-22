Expand / Collapse search
©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

‘Midnight Sky’ star George Clooney says parallels between coronavirus pandemic and his movie are ‘unfortunate’

The actor plays a scientist living in near-complete isolation

By Nate Day | Fox News
George Clooney is looking back on the parallels between the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and his latest film, "The Midnight Sky."

The film follows Clooney's Artic-based scientist, Augustine, working hard in near-isolation to prevent astronauts from returning to a post-apocalyptic Earth.

"It was an interesting thing," said the Hollywood titan of the similarities between his character's situation and what's happening in the world today when speaking to Fox News.

"We finished in February, just before everybody got locked down, which was one of those moments where they said, 'Don't worry, it only affects elderly people...,'" he continued. "Before [the lockdown], the idea was what we could do to one another 30 years from now if we ignore science or if we continue along the lines of divisiveness."

Things changed once the novel virus began to spread on a worldwide scale.

George Clooney (left) and Caoilinn Springall (right) in Netflix's 'The Midnight Sky.'

"Then once we got to the pandemic, we started cutting to the idea of our inability to get home, our inability to see one another. My inability to see my mom and dad," the actor, who also directed the film, explained. "That became a much stronger theme while we were in post-production."

"To be honest, it's unfortunate," he said of life imitating art in this instance. "It's unfortunate that there are these parallels, it's unfortunate that we're in the position we're in."

Clooney pointed out that there are "so many other big issues in the world" that he's just glad to have made a movie with "such a hopeful tone."

"It has great redemption in it, and I thought that maybe that's a light at the end of the tunnel for us," he explained.

George Clooney said that 'it's unfortunate' that there are so many parallels between his film 'The Midnight Sky' and the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/WireImage)

As far as why he thinks post-apocalyptic films continue to be so entertaining to viewers, the Oscar-winner said he isn't sure, but he definitely has a sweet spot for them as well.

"I don't know what it is that entertains us, but I'll watch 'Children of Men' all day long," he said. "Let's hope maybe we can get to some more fun themes later."

"The Midnight Sky" is now available to stream on Netflix.

Fox News' Liza Aristizabal contributed to this report

