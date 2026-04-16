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Hollywood star Jean Harlow's iconic LA estate, dubbed the 'Whitest House in the World,' listed for $16.8M

The 7,367-square-foot property features a pool with the original diving board

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
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Jean Harlow, Marilyn Monroe's idol, was Hollywood's original blonde bombshell before tragic demise: book Video

Jean Harlow, Marilyn Monroe's idol, was Hollywood's original blonde bombshell before tragic demise: book

Collector Darrell Rooney and Hollywood historian Mark Vieria have updated their 2011 book 'Harlow in Hollywood' about the platinum blonde star who died in 1937 at age 26.

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Jean Harlow's iconic Los Angeles home is on the market.

The Hollywood darling's former home in Los Angeles is up for sale for $16.8 million, in partnership with David Kramer of Compass.

Dubbed the "Jean Harlow Estate" by MGM, and often called the "Whitest House in the World," per Architectural Digest, the home was originally built in 1932 and has 7,367-square-feet of living space, including four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home features many additional rooms along with the usual common spaces, including a billiards room, temperature-controlled wine cellar, conservatory and library.

A split image of Jean Harlow and the outside of her former home.

Harlow's former home, known as the "Whitest House in the World" is on the market for $16.8 million. (Donaldson Collection/Getty Images; Ryan Lahiff)

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Located on a 1.32 acre property, the outside of the home boasts many desirable features, such as a large pool which still boasts the original diving board, Koi ponds, greenhouses, a full-size tennis court and many winding paths to walk down.

In addition to the main house, a 1,320-square-foot two-story guest house can be found on the grounds.

A living room with two sofas, a chandelier and a fireplace.

The living room boasts a wood-burning fireplace and multiple windows looking out onto the surrounding greenery. (Ryan Lahiff)

A kitchen with a center island and wooden cabinets

The kitchen features exposed wooden beams, a large center island and wooden cabinets. (Ryan Lahiff)

Known as Hollywood's original blonde bombshell, Harlow made a name for herself playing provocative, confident women, breaking into the industry with her performance in the 1930 film, "Hell's Angels," after director and producer, Howard Hughes, cast her in the movie.

Jean Harlow smiling in her swimsuit while sitting near her pool at her Los Angeles home, in 1933.

Harlow sitting near her pool in her Los Angeles home in 1933. (Screen Archives/Getty Images)

Harlow went on to star in many films throughout the 1930s, including six with legendary co-star, Clark Gable. Their on-screen connection was considered effortless, and their pairing has gone down as one of the most iconic in Hollywood history.

A family room with large windows and a wood-burning fireplace.

The kitchen features large windows looking out at the backyard, as well as a wood-burning fireplace. (Ryan Lahiff)

A dining room with two big red chairs around the table and a fireplace.

The dining room features access to the backyard as well as a wood-burning fireplace. (Ryan Lahiff)

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During an interview with Hollywood Magazine in 1935, Gable reflected on his first experience working with Harlow, saying, "she was one step ahead of me on the way to success" as she had already had a hit under her belt with "Hell's Angels," but said "she never made me feel that it was her picture any more than mine."

"Neither of us knew much about the business, and we tried to figure things out together so the rest wouldn’t realize how awfully green we really were," he said. "I remember Jean would ask me at the end of every scene—'How’m I doing?' And I asked her the same."

A room with brick floors and wall with a pool table and a fireplace.

The home also features a billiards room with a brick-laid fireplace. (Ryan Lahiff)

A bedroom with wooden beams and a juliet balcony

The primary bedroom features exposed wooden beams on the ceiling, a wood-burning fireplace and a balcony. (Ryan Lahiff)

Their films together included "Red Dust," "China Seas," "Suzy" and "Saratoga" in 1937, which was also their final time on-screen together.

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Harlow got sick during the filming of "Saratoga," and ultimately died in June 1937 at the age of 26. The cause of death was later listed as kidney failure.

A wine cellar with square beams on the ceiling and painted walls.

The home also features a temperature-controlled wine cellar. (Ryan Lahiff)

A room with a big window, a couch and a fireplace.

The home also features a library with a wood-burning fireplace. (Ryan Lahiff)

The film was later completed using stand-ins and was a huge box office success when it was released.

Since her death, Harlow became known as one of the original Hollywood movie stars, who is credited as paving the way for other bombshells to come, including another iconic blonde actress, Marilyn Monroe.

A backyard with a manicured lawn and trees

The home's backyard features manicured lawns and winding pathways. (Ryan Lahiff)

A swimming pool surrounded with brick and a diving board

The home features a large swimming pool with its original diving board. (Ryan Lahiff)

Gable was said to be distraught after learning of her death and even acted as a pallbearer at her funeral.

Clarke Gable and Jean Harlow together in a scene for the movie "Hold Your Man."

Gable was said to have been distraught following Harlow's death. (Margaret Chute/Getty Images)

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Throughout her life, Harlow was married three times. She was first married to Charles McGrew, briefly in 1927, and then later briefly married MGM executive Paul Bern in 1932, with the marriage ending after his mysterious death, which was ruled a suicide.

A greenhouse filled with plants of various kinds.

A door with stained-glass windows leads into a greenhouse with many different kinds of plants. (Ryan Lahiff)

A full-sized tennis court with a cabana

The property also features a full-sized tennis court. (Ryan Lahiff)

She married her third husband, Harold Rosson from 1933 to 1934, and was reportedly engaged to William Powell towards the end of her life.

A coy pond

The backyard also features a Koi pond. (Ryan Lahiff)

A wood-laid path outside the home

The property features winding paths that go through the surrounding nature. (Ryan Lahiff)

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Lori Bashian is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. 

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