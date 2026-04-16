Hollywood star Jean Harlow's iconic LA estate, dubbed the 'Whitest House in the World,' listed for $16.8M

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Jean Harlow's iconic Los Angeles home is on the market.

The Hollywood darling's former home in Los Angeles is up for sale for $16.8 million, in partnership with David Kramer of Compass.

Dubbed the "Jean Harlow Estate" by MGM, and often called the "Whitest House in the World," per Architectural Digest, the home was originally built in 1932 and has 7,367-square-feet of living space, including four bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

The home features many additional rooms along with the usual common spaces, including a billiards room, temperature-controlled wine cellar, conservatory and library.

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Located on a 1.32 acre property, the outside of the home boasts many desirable features, such as a large pool which still boasts the original diving board, Koi ponds, greenhouses, a full-size tennis court and many winding paths to walk down.

In addition to the main house, a 1,320-square-foot two-story guest house can be found on the grounds.

Known as Hollywood's original blonde bombshell, Harlow made a name for herself playing provocative, confident women, breaking into the industry with her performance in the 1930 film, "Hell's Angels," after director and producer, Howard Hughes, cast her in the movie.

Harlow went on to star in many films throughout the 1930s, including six with legendary co-star, Clark Gable. Their on-screen connection was considered effortless, and their pairing has gone down as one of the most iconic in Hollywood history.

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During an interview with Hollywood Magazine in 1935, Gable reflected on his first experience working with Harlow, saying, "she was one step ahead of me on the way to success" as she had already had a hit under her belt with "Hell's Angels," but said "she never made me feel that it was her picture any more than mine."

"Neither of us knew much about the business, and we tried to figure things out together so the rest wouldn’t realize how awfully green we really were," he said. "I remember Jean would ask me at the end of every scene—'How’m I doing?' And I asked her the same."

Their films together included "Red Dust," "China Seas," "Suzy" and "Saratoga" in 1937, which was also their final time on-screen together.

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Harlow got sick during the filming of "Saratoga," and ultimately died in June 1937 at the age of 26. The cause of death was later listed as kidney failure.

The film was later completed using stand-ins and was a huge box office success when it was released.

Since her death, Harlow became known as one of the original Hollywood movie stars, who is credited as paving the way for other bombshells to come, including another iconic blonde actress, Marilyn Monroe.

Gable was said to be distraught after learning of her death and even acted as a pallbearer at her funeral.

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Throughout her life, Harlow was married three times. She was first married to Charles McGrew, briefly in 1927, and then later briefly married MGM executive Paul Bern in 1932, with the marriage ending after his mysterious death, which was ruled a suicide.

She married her third husband, Harold Rosson from 1933 to 1934, and was reportedly engaged to William Powell towards the end of her life.

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