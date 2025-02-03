Hollywood medium Tyler Henry reveals ominous predictions that proved accurate

Tyler Henry, known as the "Hollywood Medium," is reflecting on an eerily accurate premonition that he shared with Ricki Lake before her house burned to the ground.

Last month, the 56-year-old actress's beloved Malibu home was destroyed in the Palisades Fire. Three months ahead of the disaster, Lake and her husband, Ross Burningham, appeared on an October 2024 episode of Henry's Netflix show " Live from the Other Side ," in which the 29-year-old celebrity psychic warned the couple that they would suffer a loss of material possessions due to fire and water.

Days after the tragic event, Lake took to Instagram to credit Henry for his prediction, writing that he had "called it." During an interview with Fox News Digital, Henry, who is headlining his "An Evening of Hope and Healing" tour, revealed that he had recently spoken to Lake.

"Ricki and I have followed up since, and it's devastating for everybody involved," he said.

In the "Live from the Other Side" episode, Henry told Lake and Burningham, "There might end up being a coincidence where not only do we lose something…I'm trying to articulate this without it sounding concerning. I think this may have already happened. If there was a loss of material objects from both fire and water — and water, though, that’s the kind of weird distinction."

"It’s two separate things," he continued. "So, we’re going to end up finding that there’s a story where there was a house fire or something along those lines, a fire risk. But, they’re separate from that."

"There was a house fire," Lake said.

"Separate from that," Henry said. "And this might end up being a little bit more pertinent. We had like a really bad storm and our basement flooded, and it got a bunch of pictures ruined, and we couldn't ever bring them back. There's just something about watching water seepage into a place it shouldn't and damaging things. So keeping both of those things in mind."

"But the fire already happened?" Lake clarified.

"The fire already happened," Henry confirmed. "But the kind of emphasis here is for some reason water. Fire and water. We got to watch it."

While speaking with Fox News Digital, Henry shared his thoughts on his interpretation of his reading with Lake in hindsight.

"That was an example of not really understanding as a medium the full context of the message as it was coming through," he explained. "So I was saying fire and water. And she had already previously dealt with a fire. And so we were kind of looking forward to the water, and it ended up happening again."

"And I actually followed up with her, and she'd acknowledged that before this fire occurred, a pipe had burst and water had flooded down over her bed shortly after she met with me," Henry continued. "So I was like, ‘The prophecy is fulfilled, right?’ She's had a fire in the past. She's got the water. Well, then this happened, and it was very much attributed as a prediction, even if it wasn't exactly that. But it definitely was tuning into events that occurred."

Henry went on to praise Lake for her strength in the wake of the tragedy. Following the destruction of her property, Lake has mourned its loss on Instagram, sharing dozens of photos and videos of her home along with images of Burningham, her dog and friends, including Rosie O'Donnell, at the house.

The former talk show host previously revealed that her "dream home" was where she married Burningham in January 2022, and the house took more than seven years to build from the ground up. She vowed that she and Burningham, who are currently staying at a friend's guest house, will not sell their land in Malibu and plan to create "something else just as magical" in the future.

"She has such a humble and resilient, altruistic approach," Henry said of Lake. "And I was just so taken aback. I mean, this is something that she put her blood, sweat and tears in — her home. She went to so much effort to make hers and then to see that gone in an instant. I would not have been as strong as she was."

"She truly is so inspiring," he continued. "And, you know, she is focused on the future, which I think is really, at this point, all we can do. This experience widely has spoken to what we can control and what we can't. And these readings demonstrate, you know, we can only really focus on what we can control and have to pray for the ability to discern the difference."

Henry, who has previously said that he discovered his clairvoyant abilities at the age of 10, rose to fame when he met with Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian for a reading on a 2015 episode of the mega-hit E! reality show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Henry's own E! reality show, "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry," premiered in January 2016. During the show's four-season run, Henry conducted readings with dozens of celebrities, including Tom Arnold, Anne Heche, Melissa Joan Hart, Chrissy Metz, Kristin Cavallari, Amber Rose and Rebel Wilson, among others.

The California native went on to star in the 2022 Netflix series "Life After Death with Tyler Henry," in which he helped guests on his show connect with departed loved ones while also delving into his own family's past.

In "Live from the Other Side," which premiered in November, Henry provided live readings for surprise celebrity guests. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Henry explained that he is sometimes taken aback by the accuracy of his readings.

"It's always surprising in that people sometimes are surprised by my surprise," he said. "But, I mean, it's endlessly fascinating when you get these moments of validation, these kind of uncanny, specific things that come through."

Henry continued, "I remember I recently actually read Kristin Chenoweth of all people, and sat with her. And before I had even sat there, I had drawn a picture of a piece of jewelry. And when I presented this to her, she was like, 'That's cool.' And, you know, the turquoise validation, it was correct, and it was attributed to the loved one. But we moved on. "

"Well, it ends up that she talked to family members, and they validated that the piece of jewelry that was drawn was the exact piece of jewelry that they actually had belonging to that departed loved one," he recalled. "So, you know, when you're recreating pieces of jewelry and then showing someone, and they don't even realize — it's just wild. It shows the layers of validation that she was able to get out of it and her family was as a result."

Henry shared that the moments of discovery and validation that he has experienced during readings can be "stunning."

"I really liken my job to that of like a mailman in the sense that I don't like write the letters. I just kind of deliver the message," he said. "And I have to keep some degree of objectivity as I'm kind of interpreting these messages. But it is very difficult sometimes to not break down, to not, you know, kind of freak out. And it just brings up so many questions — existential questions. I am humble enough to know I will never have the answers. But I hope it inspires a sense of wonder in people."

Looking back on his many interactions with celebrity clients over the years, Henry told Fox News Digital that he had a "really interesting connection" with "The Hills" star Audrina Patridge during a reading that he gave her while she was pregnant with her daughter Kirra.

Patridge and her then-husband Corey Bohan welcomed Kirra in June 2016. Henry recalled that Patridge was shocked that he knew Kirra was in the breech position in her mother's womb.

"I did a reading with Audrina Patridge on my show years ago, and I had this really funny visual of her on her head upside down," he remembered. "And this woman was like eight months pregnant at the time. And as I said, she was just stunned because she was doing that very thing."

"Obviously, when she was alone earlier in the day," he continued. "She's trying to flip the fetus because it was oriented in such a way that it wasn't going to come out, you know, in a traditional sense. So the doctor recommended she get on her head and try to flip the baby herself. And she was doing this very action. I saw her doing it, and I was like, 'This isn't going to make any sense.' And bam — it connected."

"And pregnancies come through all the time, acknowledgments of births that occur. Jenna Bush Hager, that was, you know, famously a case where I predicted not only the upcoming baby, but its gender. So it's pretty cool."

During a 2016 episode of "Today," Henry told host Jenna Bush Hager, who was then the mother of two daughters, that she would have a baby boy. Hager and her husband, Henry Hager, welcomed their third child and first son, Henry "Hal" Hager, in 2019.

While Henry's predictions can be a source of joy, some of them have been tragic, including the destruction of Lake's beloved home and the death of beloved actor Alan Thicke. In 2016, Thicke made an appearance on the "Hollywood Medium" during which Henry warned the "Growing Pains" star of heart and blood pressure problems and advised him to seek medical attention.

Months later, Thicke died at the age of 69 from a ruptured aorta. While speaking with Fox News Digital, Henry explained how he resolves feeling conflicted over sharing negative prophecies with his clients.

"I think knowledge is power," he said. "And I've learned that if I can do anything just to try to bring awareness to a subject and perhaps help someone, you know, then go to a medical professional and get a checkup and be on top of that, then that's my job — is to relay that importance and significance."

"I've learned in this work that I can't stop things from happening necessarily," he continued. "And, you know, the jury's still out on predetermination. I have my own questions around that. But, I try my best to share what I can and people do with that information, what they will."

"And those instances are so cathartic and, of course, devastating when we hear of a client passing. But it does speak to the fact that from the realm of the births and the realm of death, they kind of seem to go full circle, that both are often touched on. And I think that's not an accident."

Henry is currently on tour with his live show, "An Evening of Hope and Healing," during which he shares insight into the afterlife and conducts readings for audience members.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Henry, who has a waiting list of over 600,000 people hoping to connect with loved ones, explained why he was inspired to host a live show.

"I was gradually doing larger and larger audiences and reading people," he said. "And as I got more comfortable with that, I saw the far-reaching impact that it could have on large amounts of people versus just a one on one experience. And so, as time went on, I saw the value of sharing these experiences once I had the stomach for it in large groups."

He continued, "Everyone just kind of goes on the journey together, you know, Now there's 2,000 people sometimes in an audience. But even as these really personal experiences are shared, people surprisingly find relatability in other people's stories and often get read themselves."

