Ricki Lake says California fire destroying her home was 'called' months ago by celebrity psychic

Ricki Lake, whose treasured Malibu home burned to the ground last week amid the Palisades Fire, shared on social media that three months ago, she had spoken with celebrity medium Tyler Henry, who asserted a home connected to her would be ravaged by fire and water.

"Trying to articulate this without it sounding concerning," Henry began, bringing up an instance of fire, in an episode from his series, "Live from the Other Side" on Netflix. "I think this may have already happened. If there was a loss [of] material objects from fire and water – and water though – that's the kind of weird distinction," he added as Lake nodded affirmatively. "It's two separate things."

"So we're gonna end up finding that there's a story where, like, there was a house fire, or something along those lines."

"There was a house fire," Lake said.

"Separate from that," he continued. "And this might end up being a little bit more pertinent. We had like a really bad storm and our basement flooded and it got a bunch of pictures ruined and we couldn't ever bring them back. There's just something about watching water seepage into a place it shouldn't and damaging things. So keeping both of those things in mind."

"But the fire already happened?" Lake clarified, sharing that she lived in Malibu. "The fire already happened," Henry confirmed, acknowledging the fragility of the area. "But the kind of emphasis here is for some reason water. Fire and water. We got to watch it."

In a post to Instagram, Lake credited Henry for his premonition, saying he'd "called it," urging people to watch the episode.

"Less than three months ago, on Oct 15th, 2024 Ross and I were on Tyler’s show and guys, he SAW the fire," she wrote.

Last week, Lake shared photos of her beautiful Malibu property to social media, alerting followers that she had lost her "dream home" in the fires.

"It’s all gone," she wrote, beneath a series of photos of her home before the fire. "I can’t believe I am typing these words." Lake said "a valiant and brave effort" was made by their friend to save the home, but they unfortunately did not succeed. "The place where we planned to grow old together. We never took our heavenly spot on the bluff overlooking our beloved malibu for granted, not even for one second. I shared our sunset views almost daily with all of you."

"This loss is immeasurable. It’s the spot where we got married 3 years ago," she said, referencing her third marriage to Ross Burningham. "I grief (sic) along with all of those suffering during this apocalyptic event. Praying for all of my neighbors, my friends, my community, the animals, the firefighters and first responders. More to share soon of how we escaped with Dolly and not much else. For now I grieve."

On Sunday, she shared a video showing "What’s left of our home and garden from the courtyard." She wrote, "The Palm trees survived! I can’t believe it…. And to hear the birds chirping warms my broken heart."

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, there are three active fires burning in Los Angeles: the Palisades Fire (14% contained), the Eaton Fire (33% contained) and Hurst Fire (89% contained.) Over 12,300 structures have been destroyed.

