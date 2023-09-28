Mark Cuban jokingly encourages Taylor Swift to dump Travis Kelce, date Mavericks player

Dallas Mavericks team owner Mark Cuban weighed in on the swirling dating rumors around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Thursday.

Cuban appeared on ESPN’s "First Take" and was asked about the pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and whether their possible relationship is real. Cuban said he believed it to be a real thing, saying he didn’t think Swift would need any extra PR to date a Super Bowl champion like Kelce.

"So, I think it’s real but… she doesn’t need PR.… Like, literally, she impacts economies when she brings a tour to the city. She’s literally the most popular artist on the planet right now," Cuban said.

"So, what I’m gonna tell ya, Taylor – if you’re listening – sorry, Travis. Break up with him," he jokingly added. "I got a bunch of good-looking single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you. I got you."

Cuban later told TMZ Sports that Swift "adds value everywhere she goes." Cuban said the NFL has to be loving what she’s bringing with her to the games. He continued to hype up the single guys on the Mavericks – maybe in an effort to boost the buzz around the Mavs going into the 2023-24 season.

Nothing has been confirmed between the two. Swift is reportedly set to cheer on the Chiefs on Sunday night when the team heads to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets.

Regardless, Kelce said on Wednesday he hopes to keep his personal live as private as possible.

"One, I know I brought all of this attention to me." he said. "I’m the one that was... I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor.…

"So, yeah, I think it’s... what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out.

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life, and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it."