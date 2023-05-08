Mother's Day in Hollywood: Leonardo DiCaprio and other celebs who have done extravagant things for their moms

While most people will gift traditional items to their moms on Mother's Day, in the past, celebrities have given their parents and grandparents life-changing gifts during the May holiday.

Many celebrity moms, in particular, were the first supporters of their high-profile celebrity children early into their careers. Therefore, it only makes sense that these Hollywood stars would go to extreme lengths to show their appreciation.

Take a look below to find out which celebrities have given their moms flamboyant gifts on Mother's Day.

Leonardo DiCaprio David and Victoria Beckham Ashton Kutcher.

1. Leonardo DiCaprio

For decades, Leonardo DiCaprio has shown a public fondness for the women who helped raise him, his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, and grandmother, Helene Indenbirken. As a young up-and-comer in Hollywood, DiCaprio often attended the Oscars award ceremony arm and arm with these two women. Moreover, in years since his rise as one of the top actors in the film industry, he has continued to attend the ceremony with his mother.

Irmelin raised DiCaprio as a single mother on a fixed income in the Los Angeles area and helped support him during his early years as a child actor. Therefore, the mother son duo have publicly shared a close relationship for decades. For Mother's Day in 2006, DiCaprio went above and beyond to show his appreciation for his mother and grandmother while also doing something to help the environment.

DiCaprio worked with an environmental organization called TreePeople to plant an entire grove of trees in honor of the two women.

"Planting trees is a great way to say thank you to the mothers in our lives. By joining forces with TreePeople — on Mother's Day and every day — we're helping reforest the decimated Southern California mountains. It's time to do what we can for the planet," DiCaprio said in a statement at the time.

2. David and Victoria Beckham

Typically, on Mother's Day, a son or daughter will give their mother a gift card, make them breakfast or take them out to a nice brunch to show that they appreciate all the years of support and comfort they have provided. However, soccer legend and celebrity David Beckham and his fashion designer wife, Victoria, decided to treat their mothers to something more special for Mother's Day.

During Mother's Day in 2013, the power couple purchased their mother's completely brand-new Audis for approximately $50,000 for each vehicle. The couple has never publicly spoken about the gift, but the two reportedly wanted the women who raised them to know how much they appreciate their support throughout their lives.

3. Ashton Kutcher

Before making it to the big screen and growing his brand as a popular television star, Ashton Kutcher grew up with his family in Homestead, Iowa. When he was 13, he worked with his stepfather to construct a home for the whole family. On Mother's Day in 2015, Kutcher decided to show his appreciation for the wonderful childhood his mother helped give him by remodeling the home.

"Being able to do this for my mom it's like a lifelong dream. You know, you grow up, and you have a good parent, and I don't know that there's anything I could ever do that really says thank you, but trying sure feels good," Kutcher said during a television interview.