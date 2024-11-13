Hollywood actress despondent over Trump victory feels 'anxiety' for people stuck in America

After President Joe Biden dropped out of the election and endorsed his No. 2, Vice President Kamala Harris for president, a litany of celebrities got to work campaigning for the former prosecutor, including actress and Texas-native, Eva Longoria.

"Kamala's success is our success," Longoria told a Chicago crowd at the Democratic National Convention in August. "And she supports us to dream big, too. So let me tell you — in the Latino community, our community — we have a saying, ‘Si Se Puede!'… It means ‘Yes We Can!’ But tonight, I'm here to tell you, ‘Yes She Can!’ So we're going to say, ‘She Se Puede!’"

But she didn't.

HARRIS' HOLLYWOOD PALS RADIO SILENT WEEK AFTER TRUMP VICTORY; THEY ‘CANNOT AFFORD’ TO LOSE FANS: EXPERT

Shortly after the presidency was called for Trump, a bruised Longoria tried to remain optimistic. "I would like to think our fight continues," she told Marie Claire in a new interview. She noted that she thinks the country is "a scary place," adding, "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

While Trump heads back to the Oval Office, Longoria will flock back to one of her two homes outside the United States. For several years, the "Desperate Housewives" star has been splitting her time between Spain and Mexico with her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago.

"I’m privileged," she acknowledged. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

Despite Trump being named President-elect, the element of shock has dwindled for Longoria, who retreated to her bed when Trump was first elected in 2016. "I’ve never been depressed in my life," she remembered of that time. "It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’" she said. "I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’"

Days after the 2024 election, Longoria was able to say she wasn't stunned by the election results for the same reasons she'd been once before. "The shocking part is not that he won," she admitted. "It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office."

HARRIS' HOLLYWOOD PALS RADIO SILENT WEEK AFTER TRUMP VICTORY; THEY 'CANNOT AFFORD' TO LOSE FANS: EXPERT

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If [Trump] keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place." — Eva Longoria

Longoria noted in the interview that she lived in the U.S. for her "whole adult life."

"But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP