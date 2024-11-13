Expand / Collapse search
Hollywood actress despondent over Trump victory feels 'anxiety' for people stuck in America

Eva Longoria, who campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris, thinks America is going to be a 'scary place' with Trump as president

Caroline Thayer By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
After President Joe Biden dropped out of the election and endorsed his No. 2, Vice President Kamala Harris for president, a litany of celebrities got to work campaigning for the former prosecutor, including actress and Texas-native, Eva Longoria.

"Kamala's success is our success," Longoria told a Chicago crowd at the Democratic National Convention in August. "And she supports us to dream big, too. So let me tell you — in the Latino community, our community — we have a saying, ‘Si Se Puede!'… It means ‘Yes We Can!’ But tonight, I'm here to tell you, ‘Yes She Can!’ So we're going to say, ‘She Se Puede!’"

But she didn't.

Eva Longoria in a bright blue dress speaks passionately behind the podium at the 2024 DNC

Eva Longoria spoke passionately on the DNC stage in Chicago, Aug. 22, 2024, endorsing Kamala Harris for president. (Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Shortly after the presidency was called for Trump, a bruised Longoria tried to remain optimistic. "I would like to think our fight continues," she told Marie Claire in a new interview. She noted that she thinks the country is "a scary place," adding, "If he keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

While Trump heads back to the Oval Office, Longoria will flock back to one of her two homes outside the United States. For several years, the "Desperate Housewives" star has been splitting her time between Spain and Mexico with her husband, José Bastón, and their 6-year-old son, Santiago. 

"I’m privileged," she acknowledged. "I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them."

José Bastón in a black jacket is held onto by wife Eva Longoria in a white halter dress with cutouts as they walk in Spain

Eva Longoria and her husband José Bastón currently split their time between Spain and Mexico, where he's from. (Jose Ruiz/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Despite Trump being named President-elect, the element of shock has dwindled for Longoria, who retreated to her bed when Trump was first elected in 2016. "I’ve never been depressed in my life," she remembered of that time. "It was like, ‘Does my vote really matter? Am I really making a difference?’" she said. "I was so untethered to the core of what I believe because I truly believed in my soul that the best person wins. And then that happened, and I was like, ‘Oh, wait. The best person doesn’t win.’"

Eva Longoria in black poses with Chelsea Clinton in a black patterned dress, Hillary Clinton in a green suit, America Ferrera in a red jacket, and Bill Clinton looking out towards the audience in a blue suit and purple shirt

In 2016, Eva Longoria was an outspoken and active campaigner for Hillary Clinton. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call/Getty Images)

Days after the 2024 election, Longoria was able to say she wasn't stunned by the election results for the same reasons she'd been once before. "The shocking part is not that he won," she admitted. "It’s that a convicted criminal who spews so much hate could hold the highest office." 

Eva Longoria in a sparkling silver dress looks over her left shoulder split Donald Trump; in a blue suit and red tie looks serious to his right

Eva Longoria says the most shocking element about Donald Trump winning is that people would elect a "convicted criminal." (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"If [Trump] keeps his promises, it’s going to be a scary place."

— Eva Longoria

Longoria noted in the interview that she lived in the U.S. for her "whole adult life."

"But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then COVID happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s--- on California — it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now."

Eva Longoria in a white coat points to an 'I voted' sticker on her lapel

Eva Longoria, out in New York City days before the election, is photographed pointing to her ‘I VOTED’ sticker on her coat's lapel. (TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer and LinkedIn. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

