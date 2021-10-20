Expand / Collapse search
Celebrity News
Published

Eva Longoria, 46, flaunts bikini body while vacationing in Cabo: 'From Mexico, With Love'

Longoria also showed off her abs in a post shared on Instagram

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

Eva Longoria was spotted enjoying some time on the beach during a recent getaway. 

The 46-year-old actress showed off her toned bikini body while wearing a blue patterned two-piece swimsuit. 

Longoria has been vacationing in Cabo.

Eva Longoria, 46, pictured soaking up the sun while vacationing in Cabo.

Eva Longoria, 46, pictured soaking up the sun while vacationing in Cabo.

Longoria also flaunted her fit physique on Instagram

The "Desperate Housewives" star took to the social media platform on Monday, posting a photo of herself showing off her abs in the Cabo sun. 

"From Mexico, With Love," Longoria captioned the snapshot. She added a blue heart emoji.

EVA LONGORIA, 45, FLAUNTS BIKINI BOD WHILE HANGING OUT BY THE POOL: ‘SATURDAY CHILLIN’

Longoria displayed her beach-ready body wearing a light blue two-piece bikini on Saturday, October 16.

Longoria displayed her beach-ready body wearing a light blue two-piece bikini on Saturday, October 16.

Longoria has credited dieting and exercise for her toned body in the past. 

"I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do pilates. I do SoulCycle, and I'm just constantly mixing it up," the actress told People magazine in 2017.

"Everybody thinks there's some kind of secret to looking good, but it's not a secret. It's diet and exercise."

On Sunday, Longoria also shared a video of herself working out near the beach. "Sunday sweat session with a view," she captioned the clip.

On Sunday, Longoria also shared a video of herself working out near the beach.

On Sunday, Longoria also shared a video of herself working out near the beach.

Longoria spent the summer soaking up the sun, sharing several snapshots of herself in bikinis.

Longoria even made a "Desperate Housewives" reference as she posted a photo in a red two-piece.

"Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color," she wrote, paying tribute to her character Gabrielle Solis.

