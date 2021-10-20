Eva Longoria, 46, flaunts bikini body while vacationing in Cabo: 'From Mexico, With Love'
Longoria also showed off her abs in a post shared on Instagram
Eva Longoria was spotted enjoying some time on the beach during a recent getaway.
The 46-year-old actress showed off her toned bikini body while wearing a blue patterned two-piece swimsuit.
Longoria has been vacationing in Cabo.
Longoria also flaunted her fit physique on Instagram.
The "Desperate Housewives" star took to the social media platform on Monday, posting a photo of herself showing off her abs in the Cabo sun.
"From Mexico, With Love," Longoria captioned the snapshot. She added a blue heart emoji.
Longoria has credited dieting and exercise for her toned body in the past.
"I do a lot. I'm a runner, I do yoga, I do pilates. I do SoulCycle, and I'm just constantly mixing it up," the actress told People magazine in 2017.
"Everybody thinks there's some kind of secret to looking good, but it's not a secret. It's diet and exercise."
On Sunday, Longoria also shared a video of herself working out near the beach. "Sunday sweat session with a view," she captioned the clip.
Longoria spent the summer soaking up the sun, sharing several snapshots of herself in bikinis.
Longoria even made a "Desperate Housewives" reference as she posted a photo in a red two-piece.
"Even #20YearsLater, she still knew red was her color," she wrote, paying tribute to her character Gabrielle Solis.