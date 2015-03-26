Holiday Gift Guide: Indulge Your Loved Ones With Their Favorite Celeb-Endorsed Products

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The holidays are here, and what better way to celebrate the season than to stuff your loved-ones’ stockings with some celeb-approved gifts!

If someone on your naughty-or-nice list leans towards the former, why not indulge in the gift of unmentionables with a superstar’s endorsement?

Sexy Aussie songbird Kylie Minogue has long, shilled frilly underwear for Agent Provocateur, “the world’s most erotic lingerie.” Her 2001 video advertising the lacy wares of the British firm was voted “the greatest cult cinema” advertisement of all time–ten years later, it still gets major play on YouTube.

Does your significant other need something slightly more practical to wear underneath it all? Supermodel and mentor on NBC’s upcoming “Fashion Star,” Elle “The Body” Macphearson has a line of intimate apparel which has earned raves for its attractive maternity and nursing bras.

Don’t forget the guys on your gift list! Basketball legend Michael Jordan unilaterally endorses the number one brand of men’s underwear in the United States -- Hanes. Jordan has represented Hanes for twenty years, and even briefly teamed up with Charlie Sheen to hawk the company’s wide range of skivvies.

Since being dropped from Hanes in 2009, Sheen has taken matters into his own hands, launching a line of bargain-priced tee-shirts with his now-trademarked catchphrases “duh, winning” and “tiger blood.”

Need something sweeter in your life? Nick Cannon stocks up on treats at the Sugar Factory for wife Mariah Carey whenever he’s in Las Vegas. "Nick loves surprising Mariah with her favorite treats from Sugar Factory." a insider tells Fox411. "She loves the couture pops and he always brings some home for her."

Gift baskets from the Sugar Factory, whose fans also include Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Rihanna, start at $30 and go all the way up to $2000.

“I love Sugar Factory,” says Cannon. “It’s the perfect place to indulge.”

If the woman on your gift list likes to live on the wild side (or maybe she just likes gorilla juiceheads), try “Jersey Shore” star Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola’s perfume, Dangerous.

“It’s a wonderful smelling perfume–I love it,” Giancola tells FOX411.com exclusively. “I’m really, really excited about it -- it’s dangerously sweet, just like me!”

Giancola, who is now officially single, says that she put “100 percent” of her efforts into developing her signature scent. “I’m really focused on this one perfume,” she says. “It has notes of vanilla, almond and ginger–it’s just a mix of light and airy, wonderful, beautiful smells.”

Giancola’s “Jersey Shore” costar Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has a competing perfume and a host of other products for sale on the Home Shopping Network.

“I haven’t smelled it,” says Giancola of Polizzi’s self-titled scent. “But she’s smelled my perfume, and she likes it.”

If you’re looking for a celebrity gift that’s definitely Italian, but miles away from “Jersey Shore,” consider Francis Ford Coppola’s limited edition gift box of his signature red wine from the Diamond Collection.

“This is truly timeless quality in a classic blend style,” Coppola says of his ultra premium Claret, which is layered with flavors of blackberry, cassis and roasted espresso. “(And it’s) available at a price my friends can afford.”

If someone on your gift list prefers their spirits to be on the sweet side, Carmen Electra is a big fan of Harmonie, a berry-flavored liqueur from Hpnotiq. "Carmen loves whipping up Harmonie cocktails for friends during the holidays," an insider tells FOX411.com. "The Merry-tini is one of her favorites!"

Hpnotiq Harmonie Merry-Tini

2 oz. Hpnotiq Harmonie

1 oz. Premium Vodka

Splash of Cranberry Juice

Click Here for More Holiday Gift Guides