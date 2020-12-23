Expand / Collapse search
Ecstacy, of Hip-hop trio Whodini, dead at 56

Whodini earned 1 platinum, 2 gold albums

By Nate Day | Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here. Check out what's clicking today in entertainment.

John "Ecstacy" Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56.

Hip-hop trio Whodini's Grand Master Dee confirmed the news to Variety.

The cause of death remains unclear.

A spokesperson for the musician could not be reached for comment.

LESLIE WEST, HARD ROCK BAND MOUNTAIN GUITARIST, DEAD AT 75

John 'Ecstacy' Fletcher of Whodini has died at the age of 56. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Jalil Hutchins rounded out the pioneering trio, a contemporary of Grandmaster Flash known for their songs "Freaks Come Out At Night" and "Five Minutes of Funk."

Fletcher was known for wearing a "Zorro" hat.

REBECCA LUKER, STAR OF BROADWAY'S 'SOUND OF MUSIC,' DEAD AT 59

Their music was popular in the early 1980s and earned them one platinum and two gold albums, according to the outlet.

Whodini originated in Brooklyn, New York in 1982 and released their first single, "Magic’s Wand," not long after. A self-titled debut album was released in 1983.

Whodini members (left to right) John 'Ecstacy' Fletcher, Jalil Hutchins and Drew 'Grandmaster Dee' Carter. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Their album "Escape" was released the next year and contained the track "Friends," which has been a mainstay in modern hip-hop via samplings by artists like Kanye West, Tupac, and Dr. Dre.

Whodini's final album, "Six," was released in 1996.

