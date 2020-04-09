The Hilton Foundation donates $10 million towards coronavirus relief efforts

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

The Hilton family is giving back in a major way.

The famous hoteliers announced via their non-profit, the Hilton Foundation, that a $10 million donation would be made and go towards providing aide during the coronavirus pandemic.

The foundation was started by Conrad N. Hilton, the great-grandfather of Paris and Nicky Rothschild Hilton, in 1944.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

According to a press release sent out by the Hilton Foundation, “about half will go toward protecting the homeless population in Los Angeles, with the other half focused on helping African countries prepare for a pending outbreak.”

The three organizations in LA that will receive the contributions are Brilliant Corners, California Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Los Angeles.

The money will help the charities "immediately purchase essential supplies and cover expenses related to developing and implementing a COVID-19 response plan" such as getting access to more personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer, thermometers, and testing kits.

HOW TO HELP CORONAVIRUS RELIEF THROUGH DONATIONS

The four charities in Africa receiving the grants are Shining Hope for Communities, The World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Office for Africa (in partnership with the King Baudouin Foundation United States), and The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“[WHO and UNICEF] are collaboratively leading and supporting efforts as part of a plan agreed upon at an emergency meeting convened by the World Health Organization, Regional Office for Africa earlier this month,” the Hilton Foundation said.

HOW TO HELP YOUR COMMUNITY DURING THE ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

"It is our collective responsibility in philanthropy to continue to stay vigilant and focus on continuing to identify ways we can be nimble and responsive with our funding, and learn from our experiences in real time, both locally and abroad," the release added. "We will get through this by working together."