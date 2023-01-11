Hilary Swank reveals how she hid pregnancy while filming for 'Alaska Daily'

Hilary Swank revealed during a recent late-night appearance how she hid her pregnancy while filming her show "Alaska Daily."

Swank, who is married to Philip Schneider, is expecting to give birth to twins in the coming months. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show" released earlier this week, Swank told host James Gorden how she hid the pregnancy from the show's cast and crew members during her first trimester.

"To do one to two minutes on screen, takes two hours," the actress told Gorden. "They want it from this angle, this angle…. You'll be running for two hours. I was like, 'Oh my God. I'm pregnant. I can't tell anybody.'"

Swank told the crew members that she was not a good runner and needed a stunt double to help film the running or active scenes for the show.

HILARY SWANK IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS: 'I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!'

"They were like, all of them, like, 'Huh? You? What? You need a stunt double to run?'" Swank claimed. "And I was like, 'Yeah, real bad.'"

Swank then had to convince the crew she needed a stunt double by showing off her apparently awful running skills.

"I was like, 'OK, how do I look like a real bad runner?'" she recalled. "I'm not a great runner to start with. But I was like, 'I really gotta sell this so that I get my stunt double.' But I ran and these four men all looked at each other and went, 'Yeah, you need a stunt double.'"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"They were like, 'Why are you running so flatfooted? You're, like, bent over,'" said the award-winning actress. "I was like, 'Don't critique me. Just get me a stunt double.'"

Swank eventually revealed her pregnancy to the world in October 2022.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY