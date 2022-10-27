Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Hilary Swank explains why she waited until later in life to become pregnant

Hilary Swank was previously married to actor Chad Lowe for 10 years

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 27 Video

Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of Oct. 27

Fox News Flash top entertainment and celebrity headlines are here.

Actress Hilary Swank is out of the motion-sickness phase of her pregnancy and outwardly speaking on her double bundles of joy that she is expecting next spring.

In an interview with Extra, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband of four years, Philip Schneider, hadn't been actively trying for children, but that being a mom was something she had envisioned for herself since she was a child.

"No, I mean, you know what, it's just something I had thought about even as a young girl. It was just something that was on my mind," she shared.

When asked why she hadn't expanded her family sooner, the actress said, "Having a career, and just, you know, not having the right relationship until, whatever five years ago now, four years ago now, and just, you know, all the elements needing to come together and be right."

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins in April.

Hilary Swank and husband Philip Schneider are expecting twins in April. (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Cadillac)

HILARY SWANK IS PREGNANT WITH TWINS: 'I CAN'T BELIEVE IT!'

Swank was previously married to fellow actor Chad Lowe, the younger brother of Rob Lowe, for 10 years. They divorced in 2007, and he went on to remarry in 2010.

Swank met her now husband Schneider in 2016 and they dated for two years before tying the knot.

Hilary Swank was previously married to Chad Lowe, a fellow actor and brother to Rob Lowe. They were married from 1997 through 2007.

Hilary Swank was previously married to Chad Lowe, a fellow actor and brother to Rob Lowe. They were married from 1997 through 2007. (Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

In the interview, Swank reiterated that her twins' due date is her late father's birthday, April 16. "It’s beautiful. It’s all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life."

Her father, Stephen, passed away in October 2021.

The actress announced her pregnancy just weeks ago on "Good Morning America." Now in her second trimester, the actress shared, "My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She touched upon waiting to tell the world her exciting news until she knew the babies were both healthy, which she learned through tests.

Hilary Swank married husband Philip Schneider in 2018 after two years of dating.

Hilary Swank married husband Philip Schneider in 2018 after two years of dating. (Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending