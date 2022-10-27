Hilary Swank explains why she waited until later in life to become pregnant

Actress Hilary Swank is out of the motion-sickness phase of her pregnancy and outwardly speaking on her double bundles of joy that she is expecting next spring.

In an interview with Extra, the 48-year-old actress revealed that she and her husband of four years, Philip Schneider, hadn't been actively trying for children, but that being a mom was something she had envisioned for herself since she was a child.

"No, I mean, you know what, it's just something I had thought about even as a young girl. It was just something that was on my mind," she shared.

When asked why she hadn't expanded her family sooner, the actress said, "Having a career, and just, you know, not having the right relationship until, whatever five years ago now, four years ago now, and just, you know, all the elements needing to come together and be right."

Swank was previously married to fellow actor Chad Lowe, the younger brother of Rob Lowe, for 10 years. They divorced in 2007, and he went on to remarry in 2010.

Swank met her now husband Schneider in 2016 and they dated for two years before tying the knot.

In the interview, Swank reiterated that her twins' due date is her late father's birthday, April 16. "It’s beautiful. It’s all aligning, and my dad, he was one of my favorite people in the world, so it is kind of like… this tribute of life."

Her father, Stephen, passed away in October 2021.

The actress announced her pregnancy just weeks ago on "Good Morning America." Now in her second trimester, the actress shared, "My friends tell me when you have double, it doubles the hormones, double the sickness, double the everything."

She touched upon waiting to tell the world her exciting news until she knew the babies were both healthy, which she learned through tests.