Hilary Swank is pregnant with twins: ‘I can’t believe it!’

Hilary Swank announced Wednesday on "Good Morning America" that she is pregnant with twins.

The Academy Award-winning actress was on the morning talk show to promote her upcoming series, "Alaska Daily," when she made the announcement to the hosts of the show, and to all of America.

Not only did the 48-year-old actress reveal she is pregnant, but she also announced she will be having twins.

"This is something that I've been wanting for a long time and my next thing is, I'm gonna be a mom!" Swank said. "I'm gonna be a mom and not just of one, but of two."

She added, "It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it," and that she "can’t believe it." The two additions to her family will be the first children for both Swank and her husband Philip Schneider, to whom she has been married since 2018.

Later in the day, Swank discussed her pregnancy further on "Live with Kelly and Ryan," revealing she is currently in her second trimester and that the announcement she made earlier was a surprise to everyone, including her "Alaska Daily" crew, who also learned about her pregnancy when she first announced it on air.

"I’m feeling great right now. It’s so fun to finally be able to say it … I’ve been on set, my crew doesn’t know that I’m pregnant, until now, too," the actress said. "My clothes started not to fit, so I had to, the other day ... cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn't in continuity and [they] came and said, 'That's not in continuity.' I said … ‘I'm going to make it work.' She's like, 'If you're an executive producer, you can do it, but this is weird.'"

During the interview, co-host Ryan Seacrest asked if Swank was nervous about the transition from zero to two babies. Swank said it just added to the excitement of her pregnancy, and that she wasn’t too surprised to be having twins because they run in both her and her husband’s families.

"Twins means two! It’s double excitement," she gushed. "My grandmother was a twin, my husband’s grandmother was a twin, so we have twins in our lineage."

Swank is currently on a promotional tour for the new ABC show "Alaska Daily," which is set to premiere Thursday. She plays Eileen Fitzgerald, a discredited journalist who leaves her job at a high-profile newspaper in New York to work at a small paper in Anchorage, Alaska, as part of a journey of self-discovery and redemption.

The actress got her big break when she starred as Julie Pierce in the fourth installment of the Karate Kid franchise, "The Next Karate Kid." Soon after, Swank was in high demand, starring in many critically acclaimed films.

Just five years after landing that breakthrough role, Swank starred as Brandon Teena, a transgender boy navigating life in rural Nebraska, in "Boys Don’t Cry." Swank won her first Academy Award for Best Leading Actress for her work in the film and followed that up with her second win in that category in 2005 for her role as a female boxer in "Million Dollar Baby."

"I don't know what I did in this life to deserve all this. I'm just a girl from a trailer park who had a dream. I never thought this would ever happen, let alone be nominated," she said during her Oscar acceptance speech in 2005. "And a working actor, for that matter. And now, this. I thank the Academy. I'm eternally grateful for this great honor."