Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Hilary Duff told to 'simmer down' after slamming fan for mean comment

Hilary Duff's show, 'How I Met Your Father,' was recently canceled after two seasons

By Elizabeth Stanton Fox News
Published
close
Josh Peck reflects on working with Hilary Duff and what he's learned from being in the business so long Video

Josh Peck reflects on working with Hilary Duff and what he's learned from being in the business so long

Josh Peck gave Hilary Duff credit for being a kind leader on the set of ‘How I Met Your Father,’ saying after being in the business for so long, he's learned it is important for the lead of a show to be kind.

Hilary Duff’s show, "How I Met Your Father," was canceled after two seasons, and that left many, including Duff, with some strong feelings.

Hundreds of comments were posted on Variety’s Instagram page reporting the news. 

Most people were supportive of the show and sad to see it go, but others weren’t as kind, which apparently prompted a response from Duff.

The Huffington Post reported that one person wrote, "Tried to watch it…it was so cringe…who thought this would ever be a good idea? Everything was done in the original, they covered it all…"

HILARY DUFF DISCUSSES 'HORRIFYING' EATING DISORDER AS 17-YEAR-OLD CHILD STAR

Medium shot of Hilary Duff smiling

Hilary Duff responded to a negative comment about the cancellation of her series, "How I Met Your Father," and faced backlash. (Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)

Duff responded, "You have 63 followers" with a blushing smiley face emoji.

However, her cheeky reply prompted more negative responses.

"What does the amount of followers have to do with his opinion, @hilaryduff? He’s got at least one more follower now, just because," said one person.

A screengrab of a comment about Hilary Duff

(Instagram)

Hilary Duff smiling close up

Someone told Duff to "simmer down" after she responded to a negative comment about her show. (Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Elton John AIDS Foundation)

"What does that have to do with anything? Simmer down," another wrote.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

"If followers are what you value, I feel sorry for you babes," said a third.

A comment telling Hilary Duff I feel sorry for you

(Instagram)

Representatives for Duff did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The "Lizzie McGuire" star did have some support from others for her pushback.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I love @hilaryduff spicy side coming out," wrote one person, who went on to dismiss comparisons between the spinoff and the original, "How I Met Your Mother."

A comment supporting Hilary Duff

(Instagram)

(L-R) Hilary Duff, Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa, and Tien Tran pose together

Hilary Duff with "How I Met Your Father" castmates Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Francia Raisa and Tien Tran. The show ran for two seasons on Hulu. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

Another simply said "pop off @hilaryduff."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"How I Met Your Father" aired on Hulu from January 2022 until July and starred Duff, Christopher Lowell and Kim Cattrall.

It followed a similar format to the original, with Cattrall as the older version of Duff’s character narrating the events in flashback. The same had been done in the original with Bob Saget narrating the father's journey.

Trending