Bob Saget tribute concludes 'How I Met Your Father' premiere

The new Hulu series "How I Met Your Father" honored Bob Saget at the conclusion of its premiere for his part in the original sitcom that the new show spun off from.

Saget provided the voice of an older Ted Mosby on the CBS sitcom "How I Met Your Mother" from 2005 until it ended in 2014. While he never appeared on-camera, Saget narrated the entire show, often delivering some of the sharpest jokes with his talented comedic chops. Per the gimmick of the series, Saget played Mosby in 2030 recounting the lengthy story of how he met their mother of his kids.

The spinoff series premiered its first two episodes on Hulu Tuesday, a little more than one week after Saget was found dead at age 65 in a hotel room in Orlando, Fla. At the conclusion of episode one, a title card appeared on the screen in black that reads "In Loving Memory of Bob Saget."

Executive producers for the show, Craig Thomas, Carter Bays and Pam Fryman, issued a statement to Entertainment Weekly explaining the decision to honor Saget as well as explain what he meant to them personally.

"The wit, the wisdom, and, above all, the kindness fans heard in Bob Saget's voice (as Ted Mosby in the year 2030) was no act," they said. "It's who Bob really was. And it's how all of us in the How I Met Your Mother family will always remember him. R.I.P. to a truly legendary human. You'll be so missed, Bob, because you were so loved."

Their statement comes days after Josh Radnor, who played the younger version of Ted Mosby on the show, took to Twitter like countless other celebrities who worked with Saget in the past to pay tribute to the late comedian.

"Bob Saget was the older wiser ‘me' for nine years on ‘How I Met Your Mother.’ He was the kindest, loveliest, funniest, most supportive man. The easiest person to be around. A mensch among mensches," Radnor began a series of seven tweets.

He explained that he felt he didn’t belong starring in his very own sitcom in the early days of the show. However, every time he would run into Saget, the "Full House" star would commend him on his performance, giving Radnor the confidence he needed to keep going.

"We had a very special bond from Day 1, were never out of touch for long. We found a way to grab dinner once a year, even after HIMYM wrapped. We went to see each other in our Broadway plays. We talked a lot about how to live a meaningful life amidst all the chaos," Radnor added. "Bob loved his daughters so much. He loved making people laugh. He never missed a birthday text. He raised millions of dollars for scleroderma research. He proved you could be funny and successful and kind."

He concluded: "There are people who leave the earth and you’re haunted by all the things you didn’t tell them, all the love that was unexpressed. Luckily that wasn’t the case with Bob. We adored each other and we told each other."