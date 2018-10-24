Hilary Duff jokes baby girl's 'hotel stay is up' after due date passes

Hilary Duff thinks being pregnant is “So Yesterday”!

The 31-year-old actress and musician has seemingly past her due date for her second child and isn’t shy about the fact that she’s ready to give birth.

On Tuesday, Duff took to Instagram Stories where she shared a photo of herself looking down at her bare baby bump.

“Yo… your hotel stay is up little girl,” she quipped. This comes just days after Duff told her fans on social media that she was trying to induce labor.

Duff is already mom to 6-year-old Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She and her musician boyfriend, Matthew Koma, are now expecting a little girl.

In late September, Koma shared a sweet pic with Duff to Instagram, writing, “It’s your birthday. I love you beyond. I can’t wait to be a papa to our little mini you. L and I decided you can be on the sweet team for the day. I’m in the kitchen making you #celery juice. This is not a paid post. Green car.”

Duff has been very open with her pregnancy over the past few months. In August she wrote on Instagram, “Appreciate that this one picked Matt and I to be her mommy and daddy. We gunna crush it for you baby B. You have the sweetest big* brother waiting to meet and love you.”

