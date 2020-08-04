Hilary Duff shows off toned abs in new bikini pic, encourages fans to 'do whatever feels good'

Hilary Duff is flaunting her figure and encouraging her fans to do what that makes them happy, all at once.

The "So Yesterday" singer, 32, shared a new photo on Instagram on Tuesday, in which she donned a two-piece bikini paired with some jewelry, round sunglasses and a top-knot hairstyle.

Clearly visible in the photo were the actress' toned abs and arms as well as a slim figure.

In the caption, Duff revealed that she's been dieting, but hasn't had to sacrifice some of her favorite goodies.

She said she's been "counting [her] macros" with help from a dieting coach, which has helped her to "stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine!"

The former "Lizzie McGuire" star also gave a shoutout to Novo Body Fitness, saying she's "grateful" to have found a routine that works for her.

"I know it’s extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected," she continued, adding a small heart emoji.

Duff concluded: "Do whatever feels good for you even if it’s not food or fitness related!"

The pic drew plenty of praise from the star's followers.

"Damn woman!!!" wrote one fan. "I love seeing you proud of that hard work."

Another called the actress a "smokeshow."

"YOU ARE FIRE!" said a third, followed by a string of flame emojis.

Comedian Whitney Cummings simply wrote: "Jesus Christ."