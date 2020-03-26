Hilarie Burton says she's been sewing masks for health care workers, encourages fans to do the same

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Hilarie Burton knows exactly what her fans can do to help out amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The former "One Tree Hill" star shared her thoughts on Twitter on Wednesday, pleading with fans to create masks for health care workers.

"I just need to put this out there," she began. "I have been sewing masks for healthcare workers in my community. And then posting instructions for others in my Instagram."

Burton, 37, said she is "in tears" reading messages from health care workers "begging" for masks.

In a separate tweet, the actress asked fans to also sew masks.

"If you have two hands and a needle? Sew god---n it!" she wrote. "You can use old t-shirts. Quit f--king around making dumb videos or trying to be funny or get attention for yourself."

She added: "People need you. Step up. That’s my Ted Talk."

As she said, Burton has been sharing information about sewing masks on her Instagram, even sharing the pattern she's using.

Burton posted several pictures on March 23, which featured step-by-step instructions on how to create a mask.

Individuals looking to help amid the coronavirus pandemic can also check out the video below for instructions from staff members at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Ind., on how to create masks.

The video explains the materials you need such as "100 percent cotton" and elastic. It also notes that it takes "about 15 to 20 minutes" to do.