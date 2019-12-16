Hilarie Burton claims Hallmark fired her over inclusivity demands: 'The bigotry comes from the top'

Hilarie Burton is chiming in on the Hallmark Channel controversy with accusations of her own.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Burton, 37, laid into the channel with a series of tweets after an incident in which she was “let go” following several demands for inclusivity.

“Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my…” Burton began the series of tweets.

“… Requests were honored, I was told “take it or leave it”. I left it. And the paycheck. S----y being penalized for standing up for inclusivity. I really wanted that job. It was close to my house. It paid really well. It was about the military, which you all know I hold dear.”

Burton then said she would walk away “in a heartbeat” if presented with a similar situation.

“Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love🏳️‍🌈🎄💖 #receipts”

Hallmark did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Burton then took the time to praise her husband, actor and “Supernatural” star Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

“Key point here: I have a wonderful husband @JDMorgan who works his ass off so I have the luxury to choose morals over paying bills. Not everyone has that! Nor should we be forced to be dependent. If I had to cover our mortgage and was told “take it or leave it,” I’d be f---ed.”

Hallmark has been ensnared in controversy following the channel’s decision to pull an advertisement that featured two brides kissing during a same-sex wedding ceremony.

One Million Moms, a division of the American Family Association that says its mission is to “stop the exploitation of our children, especially by the entertainment media,” launched a petition urging Hallmark to stop airing the commercial and other LGBTQ content.

Hallmark has since apologized and said it will reinstate the advertisement.

