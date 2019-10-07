'Walking Dead' actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton get married in secret after 10 years together

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton are officially husband and wife after more than a decade together.

Although the couple was long thought to be hitched, Burton took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that they weren’t legally married prior to Oct. 5, when they tied the knot in a super-secret ceremony.

“This past weekend was the best of my entire life. There are dozens of thank yous I need to make. So bear with me over the next week as I gush over the amazing group of people who gave us this beautiful moment,” she captioned a black and white photo of her and “The Walking Dead” star embracing. “But before we do any of that, Jeff and I just want to put it out there that WE GOT MARRIED! For real.”

She continued: “We’ve lived as husband and wife for a decade. We’ve built a family, and a farm and found our community. For years, publications have reported that we got married in 2014 or 2015 and that I’ve been married and divorced before. All untrue.”

According to Us Weekly, the former “One Tree Hill” star, 37, met Morgan, 53, in 2009 when they were introduced by his “Supernatural” co-star Jensen Ackles. Together they share son Agustus, 9, and daughter George, 19 months.

“WE knew our truth. So it felt silly to try and correct anything. Here’s the God’s honest fact: From the moment I met @jeffreydeanmorgan , he was my husband. Rather than make vows right out of the gate, we lived them. For over ten years. The good times and the bad,” Burton wrote in her post. “Standing up there with our children at our sides - celebrating all that has been - was bliss. I love you Jeffrey. I love our intimate group of friends and family who joined us. I love the various circles of loved ones who have supported us over the years.”

She concluded: “It was private and magical and everything I dreamed. So yeah. I’m Mrs. Morgan. 10.5.19.”

Morgan took to Instagram as well to reveal that the ceremony was performed by Ackles as well as his "Walking Dead" co-star, Norman Reedus.

"Ok. A few words... It was an intimate ceremony... performed by @jensenackles and @bigbaldhead with our kids at our sides... and the party of the century afterwards," he wrote. "Thank you to all our friends and family. It was, without a doubt... the best day of our lives. Ever ever. Just never knew that it could be so damn perfect. It was. And more."