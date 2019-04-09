Hilaria Baldwin confirms she has suffered a miscarriage

Hilaria Baldwin revealed on Tuesday that she received the devastating news she has suffered a miscarriage.

In an emotional Instagram post, Hilaria, 35, explained to her followers that "there was no heartbeat" at her recent ultrasound scan.

"There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it’s over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," Hilaria captioned a photo of herself alongside husband, actor Alec Baldwin, and their four children.

ALEC BALDWIN'S WIFE HILARIA BALDWIN REVEALS SHE'S 'MOST LIKELY EXPERIENCING A MISCARRIAGE'

She continued: "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate. Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together...I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you 💜"

Last week, Hilaria shared that she was “most likely experiencing a miscarriage," explaining to fans that she was opening up about her possible miscarriage “pretty early” as an effort to “normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

“I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don’t want to keep this from you, just because it isn’t as positive and shiny as the rest,” Hilaria continued. “I think it’s important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience.”

ALEC BALDWIN'S WIFE HILARIA SLAMS TROLL WHO SAID SHE'S 'ANNOYING' FOR SHARING POSSIBLE MISCARRIAGE NEWS

Hilaria went on to say she was “blessed” to have her doctor, friends and family by her side during the difficult time.

“I am so blessed with my amazing doctor, my dear friends, and my loving family...My husband and my four very healthy babies help me keep it together and have the perspective of how truly beautiful life is, even when it occasionally seems ugly,” she added. “The luck and gratitude I feel that I am my babies’ mommy, is wonderfully overwhelming and comforting.”

The mom of four concluded her post by asking her followers to "be kind" with their comments on the sensitive subject.

“I’m feeling a bit fragile and I need support. I’m hoping, that by sharing this, I can contribute to raising awareness about this sensitive topic."

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their fourth child, son Romeo Alejandro David, last May. They are also parents to Leonardo Angel Charles, 2, Rafael Thomas, 3, and Carmen Gabriela, 5.

Fox News' Katherine Lam contributed to this report.