Alec Baldwin compared to Donald Trump in new lawsuit over alleged parking lot brawl

Alec Baldwin is being sued and compared to Donald Trump by the man who he allegedly hit during a parking dispute late last year.

In November 2018, Baldwin allegedly went off on a man who parked in a spot that one of the actor’s family members was holding for him. Baldwin has since appeared in court where he plead “guilty” to second-degree harassment. He was then forced to undergo anger management.

The 60-year-old former “30 Rock” star was reportedly named in a lawsuit stemming from the incident. Wojciech Cieszkowski is reportedly named as the victim in the suit, which was filed in the Manhattan Supreme Court. In it, he slams Baldwin both over his alleged tantrum as well as his regular impression of Donald Trump on “Saturday Night Live.”

“Like the man he plays on television, Alec Baldwin is an entitled celebrity with a long history of verbally and physically mistreating others he sees as beneath him,” the lawsuit reads, according to Page Six.

The papers claim that Baldwin got in Ciezkowski’s face, called him an a--hole, punched him in the jaw and shoved him as he was trying to pay the parking meter. He now asserts his “life has changed forever because he dared to park his car in a public parking spot on a public street that Mr. Baldwin apparently believed he owned.”

Representatives for Baldwin had no comment when reached by Fox News. An attorney for Cieszkowski did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The suit reportedly notes the other occasions in which Baldwin lost his cool in public before concluding that, “Mr. Baldwin never faced meaningful accountability for his conduct.”

Baldwin was arrested in 2014 after he became "belligerent" with a police officer who stopped him on his bike after he was riding in the wrong direction.

The NYPD told Fox News at the time that Baldwin, who had no identification on him, "refused to [identify] himself, became belligerent, cursing and yelling. He was then placed in handcuffs."

In 2011, the star was removed from a flight after refusing to stop playing the game "Words With Friends" on his phone.

In 2012, he was accused by a photographer of getting aggressive with him on a New York City street, and in 2013 another photographer filed a harassment claim against Baldwin.

Fox News’ Sasha Savitsky contributed to this report.