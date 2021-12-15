Hilaria Baldwin says Alec Baldwin got support from stranger amid ongoing 'Rust' investigation

Hilaria Baldwin took to Instagram to highlight a random truck driver in New York City who wished her husband, Alec Baldwin, well amid the ongoing investigation into his involvement with the fatal "Rust" shooting.

Hilaria, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday where she shared a photo of Alec talking with a man sitting in what appears to be a delivery truck on a New York City street. In the caption, she noted that the man stopped the actor while he was walking to tell him he was praying for him as Baldwin continues to be at the center of the controversy over the on-set accident that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

In her caption, Hilaria implied that the stranger in the photo is not the only person stopping the actor to let him off the hook for the incident.

"Grateful for people who stop my husband to say they are thinking about him, praying for him, ‘keep on, Alec’, ‘hang in there’, ‘we are here for you’…all of these messages are life changing for him. And also for our whole family," she wrote.

Baldwin has received a lot of negative attention since October when he was on the New Mexico set of the indie Western movie rehearsing a scene with a revolver. Although he previously claimed he did not pull the trigger, the gun went off and somehow fired a live round that was not supposed to be on the property, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

In her caption, Hilaria seemed grateful to anyone sharing kind words with her husband despite authorities continuing to investigate any criminal culpability on his part as lawsuits mount.

"A quick act of kindness means the world to us. Grateful to this superhuman who said he was praying for him today, as he was driving by," she concluded. "Didn’t get your name in our split moment encounter, but you are a special soul with a huge heart."

While the truck driver and other well-wishers seem to be declaring Baldwin innocent, he’s still very much a key part of the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the incident. Recently, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies countered claims that Baldwin made during his first sit-down interview since the shooting in which he claimed that he had it on good authority that it was "highly unlikely" he would face criminal charges.

"Everyone involved in the handling and use of firearms on the set had a duty to behave in a manner such that the safety of others was protected, and it appears that certain actions and inactions contributed to this outcome," Carmack-Altwies told TMZ.

"Once I have had the opportunity to review the complete investigation, certain individuals may be criminally culpable for his/her actions and/or inactions on the set of Rust," she added.

Meanwhile, Hilaria continues to use her social media to paint her husband as one of the many people victimized by the horrific incident. Earlier this month, she spoke candidly on her Instagram Story about the online negativity her husband is facing and revealed he is suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"We oftentimes have people creating news stories about us. My husband is suffering from PTSD right now. It's not from what just happened recently, but he's been suffering from this for a very very very long time," she said.

"These people know this and they want to poke at him. They want to upset him. I'm at a place where I'm tired of not talking," she added.