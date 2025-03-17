Henry Winkler's daughter shares the truth about growing up with 'Happy Days' star as her dad

Henry Winkler's daughter is giving a glimpse at what it was like to grow up with Fonzie as her father.

On Monday night, Henry and his daughter, Zoe, attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards for a father-daughter outing while promoting her "What In The Winkler?" podcast.

Fox News Digital spoke to Henry and Zoe on the red carpet, and Zoe talked about her podcast, explaining, "It's really just about family and how people assume that growing up in Hollywood is one way, but it's really just a normal family."

"We go through all the same insanity as everybody else," she added, "and it's been the most fun."

When Zoe was asked what it was like being raised by the "Happy Days" star, Henry cut in to joke, "She used me like a garden tool. She would not listen to me unless there was a nice young fellow in the vicinity."

"I'm doing it now," Zoe interjected. "He came with me on a Monday to Dolby Theater to help me promote my podcast. So, I'm grateful."

Zoe hosts her podcast with her mom, Stacey Winkler. The couple tied the knot in 1978.

Henry met Stacey in 1976 at a Jerry Magnin clothing store in Beverly Hills. At the time, the "Happy Days" actor was three seasons into the beloved sitcom, and he was already one of the most famous people in America.

The couple married at a synagogue in New York. They raised three children together: Zoe, Max and Jed, who Stacey shares with ex-husband Howard Weitzman.

On the red carpet, Zoe told Fox News Digital the best advice she received from her dad. "The people you meet on the way up are the people you meet on the way down."

She emphasized that there are "so many" lessons she's learned from her dad that it was hard to choose just one.

"The energy you put out is the energy you get back," Zoe added, sharing another piece of advice from Henry.

