Henry Winkler's daughter shares the truth about growing up with 'Happy Days' star as her dad

Henry and Stacey Winkler welcomed their daughter Zoe in 1980

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink Fox News
Published
Henry Winkler says daughter ‘used me like a garden tool’ growing up Video

While at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, Henry Winkler's daughter Zoe told Fox News Digital about her podcast "What in the Winkler?" The "Happy Days" star also said his daughter wouldn’t listen to him unless there was "a nice young fellow around."

Henry Winkler's daughter is giving a glimpse at what it was like to grow up with Fonzie as her father.

On Monday night, Henry and his daughter, Zoe, attended the iHeartRadio Music Awards for a father-daughter outing while promoting her "What In The Winkler?" podcast.

Fox News Digital spoke to Henry and Zoe on the red carpet, and Zoe talked about her podcast, explaining, "It's really just about family and how people assume that growing up in Hollywood is one way, but it's really just a normal family."

'HAPPY DAYS' STAR HENRY WINKLER SAYS FRIENDSHIP WITH RON HOWARD WAS TESTED AS FONZIE POPULARITY SOARED

Henry and Zoe Winkler

Henry Winkler and Zoe Winkler attended the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"We go through all the same insanity as everybody else," she added, "and it's been the most fun."

When Zoe was asked what it was like being raised by the "Happy Days" star, Henry cut in to joke, "She used me like a garden tool. She would not listen to me unless there was a nice young fellow in the vicinity."

"I'm doing it now," Zoe interjected. "He came with me on a Monday to Dolby Theater to help me promote my podcast. So, I'm grateful."

"She used me like a garden tool. She would not listen to me unless there was a nice young fellow in the vicinty."

— Henry Winkler

Zoe hosts her podcast with her mom, Stacey Winkler. The couple tied the knot in 1978.

Henry met Stacey in 1976 at a Jerry Magnin clothing store in Beverly Hills. At the time, the "Happy Days" actor was three seasons into the beloved sitcom, and he was already one of the most famous people in America.

WATCH: HENRY WINKLER SAYS DAUGHTER ‘USED ME LIKE A GARDEN TOOL’ GROWING UP

The couple married at a synagogue in New York. They raised three children together: Zoe, Max and Jed, who Stacey shares with ex-husband Howard Weitzman.

On the red carpet, Zoe told Fox News Digital the best advice she received from her dad. "The people you meet on the way up are the people you meet on the way down."

Zoe Winkler and Max Winkler smile with their dad Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler shown with children Zoe and Max Winkler. (L. Cohen/WireImage)

She emphasized that there are "so many" lessons she's learned from her dad that it was hard to choose just one. 

Henry Winkler and his wife smile with their daughter

Zoe Winkler hosts her podcast with her mom, Stacey Winkler, right. (Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for This Is About Humanity)

"The energy you put out is the energy you get back," Zoe added, sharing another piece of advice from Henry. 

