Helen Mirren says romance with Liam Neeson was real but they 'were not meant to be together'

Helen Mirren dished out the full details of her 1980s romance with legendary actor Liam Neeson during a recent magazine interview.

For a cover story published on Tuesday in AARP Magazine, Mirren revealed that when she was younger, she made a shirt for all her boyfriends, including Neeson. The couple dated for five years, between 1980 and 1985.

"I did make one for Liam, oddly enough," Mirren said during the interview before noting that they were deeply in love during their relationship.

"We were not meant to be together in that way, but we loved each other very, very much," she told the outlet, according to People magazine. "I love him deeply to this day. He's such an amazing guy."

The couple originally met during the filming of the fantasy movie "Excalibur" in 1980. Previously, Mirren has publicly stated that she and Neeson lived together for the vast majority of their romance and the relationship was serious.

"I mean, I am a completely different person compared to the person I was at 22 or 23," she added in the interview. "Even your skin changes. Your body changes. How you think changes."

After her relationship with Neeson ended in 1985, she began dating her current spouse Taylor Hackford, who she met during an audition for the movie "White Nights." They married in December 1997 and are still together after 25 years.

When asked how Hackford makes her feel beautiful said responded, "Oh, he doesn't! I don't think he ever makes me feel beautiful. It's not necessary. That's not what I love him for, honestly."