Helen Mirren, 74, doesn't think she's a sex symbol but isn't 'knocking it' either

Dame Helen Mirren revealed how she really feels about being called a sex symbol.

The 74-year-old actress told Woman magazine in a recent interview that she doesn't consider herself one but is still flattered by the label.

“I don’t agree that I’m a sex symbol, the great thing about getting older is that you get over all that," Mirren said. "You tend to think, ‘Sex symbol? What the f--- does that mean?’ There are so many other interesting things to be driven by."

The Oscar winner admitted she'll "take" the compliment.

"I’m not going to argue with it. But I’m not going to pay attention either," she added." It’s great and I’m not knocking it -- it’s a fabulous part of life -- but it’s only a part, it’s not everything.”

In the interview, Mirren also said she struggled with her self confidence and it sometimes affected her career.

“I wanted to be, you know, a skinny girl in black with a Gitane cigarette -- and physically, I just wasn’t. I had to deal with what I had been given genetically, but, at the same time, not allow it to ruin my life,” she said.

Mirren added: “Many actors exude confidence, I find it incredibly intimidating. More than once I’ve had to run away and lock myself in the lavatory, just to say, ‘Come on, you can do this, Helen.'”