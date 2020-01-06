Heidi Klum says husband Tom Kaulitz makes her 'a much happier person'

Heidi Klum can't help but gush over her husband, Tom Kaulitz.

The 46-year-old model spoke to People while preparing for Monday's premiere of "America's Got Talent: The Champions" about her marriage to Kaulitz, 30.

"I’m just a much happier person,” said Klum. "For the first time, I have a partner who I can discuss everything with. Someone who shares duties that we all have in our life."

She added: “I used to be on my own with everything. For the first time, I get to experience what it is actually like to have a partner.”

Klum has been married twice before, to hairstylist Ric Pipino from 1997-2002 and to Seal from 2005-2014. She and Kaulitz married in August of 2019.

The "AGT" judge previously spoke to People about Kaulitz before they were married.

"He is the kindest, sweetest, most caring, loving person. I feel so lucky," she gushed. "I don’t know the last time I was this happy in my life. He is absolutely wonderful. Maybe it is because he is German and we understand each other in a different way. But so far so good.”