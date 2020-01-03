Heidi Klum opens up about 'amazing' return to 'AGT: The Champions': ‘The whole audience chanted my name’

Heidi Klum made her return to “America’s Got Talent” in a huge way.

The model spoke with Entertainment Tonight ahead of the premiere of the upcoming “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” season and raved about making her return to the franchise after leaving the program in 2018.

"It feels so good to be back and everyone has been so amazing," Klum said of returning to the judge’s table. "You know, there were welcome signs everywhere, the whole audience was chanting my name. I was like, 'Oh my God.' I was going beet red."

"It was just really sweet," she continued. "I didn't expect it for everyone to be this welcoming."

Klum said she couldn’t contain herself when one performer left her “mind blown,” prompting the 46-year-old to press her coveted golden buzzer – though she wouldn’t spill the beans on which contestant it was for.

"I'm like, 'How come this person is not a star already that we have not heard of this person yet again?'" she recalled. "I'm actually so honored and proud that I got to push my buzzer for this person and hopefully help them launch it or go to the next step.

"I mean fingers and toes crossed that my golden buzzer is gonna win this thing," Klum added, noting: "I know I've said it before, but this time mark my words – this is it."

Klum’s return to “AGT: The Champions” will mark a reunion with Howie Mendel and Simon Cowell. She’ll also be joining Alesha Dixon, a newcomer to the American version of the show.

Dixon has served as a judge on the British iteration since 2012. She credited that experience for allowing her to get acclimated to the role “pretty quickly”

"I'm kind of learning everyone's personalities and character traits," Dixon said. "They're all super easy and the blend is nice, because you never know when you put a panel together like how the chemistry is gonna be."

“America’s Got Talent: The Champions” makes its season two return on Jan. 6 on NBC.