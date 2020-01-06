Gwyneth Paltrow says she's 'semi-retired' from acting

Gwyneth Paltrow is turning her attention to Goop.

The 47-year-old actress appeared at the Golden Globes on Sunday to support her Netflix show "The Politician," which scored two nominations. The show was one of only two roles Paltrow took on in 2019, the other being Pepper Potts in "Avengers: Endgame."

The Oscar winner spoke with Ryan Seacrest during E!'s "Live from the Red Carpet" to discuss what drew her to "The Politician."

"I'm sort of semi-retired a bit from acting because I have a company that I do," admitted Paltrow. "But, I'm married to the writer and he asked me to do the show. He said he was writing it for me."

Although she was busy running her company, Paltrow found time for hubby Brad Falchuk's show.

"I said 'I'm Goop from head to toe,' but he's very charming," said Paltrow. "He's very convincing."

Paltrow's also gushed over her co-star, Ben Platt, who was nominated for best performance by an actor in a television series.

"I'm so excited for him and so proud of him. It's great," she said.

Goop will be the focus of the Netflix docuseries "The Goop Lab," set to debut on Jan. 24.

According to Netflix, "Gwyneth Paltrow and her goop team look at psychedelics, energy work and other challenging wellness topics."