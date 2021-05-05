Heidi Klum says she was pregnant with daughter Leni during the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Heidi Klum’s pregnancy with daughter Leni was a blessing in disguise.

The supermodel and TV personality took to Instagram on Tuesday where she shared a video from the 2003 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. The 47-year-old is seen strutting the runway while wearing the lingerie label’s "Very Sexy" Fantasy Bra.

"I am not alone walking down that catwalk here," the mother of four captioned the post.

"If I look close enough then I can see you bumping right along at 4 months," Klum tagged Leni, who turned 17.

"I love you before you were born, and I will love you long after I close my eyes forever," the "America’s Got Talent" judge concluded her post.

HEIDI KLUM'S DAUGHTER LENI, 16, GETS GLAMOUR GERMANY COVER 20 YEARS AFTER HER MOTHER

Klum gave birth to Leni in May 2004 right after her split from Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, People magazine reported. According to the outlet, Leni was adopted by Klum’s now ex-husband Seal in 2009.

Klum and the singer/songwriter, 58, were married from 2005 until 2014. Klum married Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz, 31, in July 2019.

The outlet shared that Leni made her modeling debut on the cover of Vogue Germany’s January/February 2021 issue alongside her mother. Recently, she graced the front of Glamour Germany.

"She’s been doing fantastic," Klum told People magazine in February of this year. "She’s been wanting to model for quite some time. And I finally said yes because she’s now old enough, she’s almost 17."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"She opened Berlin Fashion Week where I saw her walk for the first time, in heels like as a real fashion model," said Klum. "It’s mindblowing to me to watch her work, especially the first thing I did together with her and now she’s doing things by herself, even though I go to the set."

Klum insisted that Leni "loves" her blossoming modeling career.

"It’s amazing to watch her do it all," she added.